One might prefer November 1866, around the time Jack and Daniel Casement’s Union Pacific Railroad construction crews built into the plat of U.P. Chief Engineer Grenville Dodge’s “Original Town.”

There’s the date that Dodge officially filed the Original Town plat in Omaha on Jan. 31, 1867, a month before Nebraska became a state.

Then there’s Sept. 13, 1873, when Lincoln County commissioners declared the organization of the Town of North Platte. That’s what the city will celebrate from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cody Park.

North Platte officially celebrated its centennial throughout 1973, as did The Telegraph, which published a commemorative, 100-page North Platte Centennial Special that Sept. 17.

There’s still a fourth candidate, which we’ll cover shortly. Let’s trace how North Platte got to town status first.

‘Original Town’

Dodge, a general involved in Union Army railroad operations during the Civil War, had eyed the Platte River forks as an ideal rail center during an 1859 visit to his father’s store at Cottonwood Springs near Fort McPherson, south of Maxwell.

As he surveyed the U.P.’s mainline route during and after the war, Dodge returned to recently reorganized Lincoln County while the transcontinental railroad pushed west from Omaha.

He laid out a “division point” town in early November 1866, with room for a railroad corridor, roundhouse and shops, after accompanying the railroad’s Oct. 24-26 “100th Meridian Excursion” train to within two miles of the future city.

Original Town was 15 blocks square, angled northwest to southeast, with east-west streets numbered 1 to 6 south of the corridor and 7 to 12 north of it.

Except for Vine, all but one of the north-south streets were originally named for trees, from Oak east to Poplar. The plat implied Front Street just south of the tracks and streets around lots on all four town edges.

William S. Peniston and Andrew J. Miller opened North Platte’s first store on Nov. 9, 1866, at Front and Jeffers (Locust) streets.

One could declare that North Platte’s real birthday — unless you prefer the arrival of the Casements’ track gangs, with the boisterous “Hell on Wheels” portable town right behind them, sometime between Nov. 9 and 24.

Becoming a ‘town’

As many as 5,000 people drank, gambled, caroused and started building the U.P. roundhouse and shops that winter. By July 1867, they were gone to the next Hell on Wheels incarnation at Julesburg, Colorado, leaving some workers to finish the shops and build North Platte’s first U.P. depot and hotel.

The 1870 census didn’t report North Platte’s population, leaving an estimate to the town’s first permanent newspaper.

“North Platte now has 800 inhabitants, and immigration is steadily increasing at a remarkably rapid rate,” the Platte Valley Independent — soon to move east and become the Grand Island Independent — said on March 26, 1870.

North Platte Enterprise Editor J.M. Peake declared the community “a thriving town of one thousand inhabitants” on Feb. 8, 1873. Both estimates may be overstated, since 1880 census-takers found only 363 people.

Nonetheless, Peake said “it needs no prophetic eye to see that North Platte will soon take front rank among her sister towns in the state.”

It had to become a town first, though. The County Board soon took care of that, using a new 1873 law to declare North Platte a town and appoint its first board of trustees.

No copies of early newspapers survive from around Sept. 13, 1873. But Peake wrote Nov. 8 that “empty-headed growlers and peripatetic fault-finders … are compelled” to admit “that there is a possible chance of North Platte outgrowing the very narrow limits to which their ever-ready tongue had marked out upon many occasions for her to occupy.”

A toothless town

But the law used to make North Platte a town limited the powers of its trustees. Less than eight months after the birth, new Enterprise Editor A.H. Church was calling for more permanent steps.

“Complaints come to us daily from ladies and gentlemen, girls and boys, of the filthy condition of our streets and alleys,” he wrote on May 2, 1874.

“It is a shame to the fair fame and name of our beautiful city that such a state of affairs exist. Who is to blame? We have called time and again for the incorporation of our city. Why is it not attended to at once?”

On Sept. 17, Peake, now editor of the new Western Nebraskian, laid out the weaknesses of the state’s town law. It failed “to provide for the execution of ordinances that might be passed by the Board of Trustees,” he wrote.

There was an alternative, one pressed over the following year by Peake’s successor, W.H. Michael.

“The time has come for the people of North Platte to seriously entertain the subject of improved streets and sidewalks,” he wrote on May 14, 1875.

“We cannot, of course, hope for much change for the better in either the streets or sidewalks so long as it is everybody’s business — which always means (it is) nobody’s business — to look after them. And we do not know of any way to reach the difficulty and remedy it, unless the town incorporates.”

On Sept. 4, Michael said an attempt to incorporate “was made last year … but was there ever a meeting of the trustees? Not that anybody ever heard of. They never qualified (to serve), even. The excuse was that there is no law to enforce any penalties.”

The Western Nebraskian editor next brought up the lack of police and fire protection. “North Platte is large enough to incorporate and thus institute measures for protection against fire, but she lacks some element or other in order to bring it about,” he wrote Oct. 16.

“A big fire will quicken her pulse on this subject, and it is possible that nothing else can. But, my friend, let it be not your house that will inaugurate the terrible lesson. Watch!”

Michael’s lobbying finally paid off. The Nov. 20 Western Nebraskian wrote that “a goodly number of our citizens” met at the courthouse Nov. 13 and passed a resolution asking the dormant Board of Trustees to pass an ordinance incorporating North Platte as a second-class city.

Its chairman, Lincoln County pioneer Charles McDonald, convened the board four days later. On Dec. 3, 1875, it passed an ordinance declaring that “the best interests of the said town of North Platte requires that it organize itself into a city of the second class.”

Town Clerk James Belton scheduled the City of North Platte’s first election for Dec. 18. Its boundaries included Dodge’s Original Town and Hinman’s Addition, a former homestead that extended two blocks west of South Oak between Second and Sixth Streets.

Voters elected Anthony Ries North Platte’s first mayor, A.H. Church as “police judge,” Al Walker as city marshal and Alexander Struthers as treasurer. Six City Council members were elected from three wards.

They were sworn in and held their first council meeting at the courthouse on Dec. 28, 1875 — 25 days after the third of North Platte’s possible birthdays.

The county seat at the forks of the Platte wouldn’t stay a second-class city forever. On July 18, 1910, Gov. Ashton C. Shallenberger declared North Platte, with 4,793 people in that year’s census, to be a “city of the first class.”

Take your pick which birthday you prefer to celebrate. But Wednesday’s 150th birthday party is as good as any.