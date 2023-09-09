Editor’s note: The following is excerpted from The Telegraph’s North Platte Centennial special edition of Sept. 17, 1973.

North Platte in the 1870s, at least as far as Scottish novelist Robert Louis Stevenson was concerned, was no “Treasure Island.”

The noted author spent a regrettable night in the recently incorporated village as he trekked across the United States to California by railroad.

One source says the trip was made in 1875. However, it is also possible that the trip was made in 1879, the year he journeyed from Scotland to California to join a married woman he had fallen in love with in Europe.

His record of that arduous trip was later told in two books, “The Amateur Emigrant” and “Across the Plains,” including the following description of North Platte:

“The next town of importance of North Platte, named after the river of that name. I decided to stay here for the night as I was very weary.

“When the train stopped and I stepped on the platform, a tall man with a wooden leg seized my portmanteau and, giving me a push, started away with it. ‘Here, what are you doing?’ I cried, running after him. ‘Taking you to the best hotel in town,’ he answered. It was perhaps the best, for I saw no other.

“Dinner was served at 6 o’clock, the meat portion consisting of wild game. It was very well cooked but plainly served, the service being indescribable. When I complained to the proprietor, who had the appearance of being a gentleman, he laughed boisterously and said, ‘Oh, you will soon get used to that.’

“In strolling about the village, which was but a collection of poorly built houses, many of which were mere hovels, I came to a graveyard in which I was told the occupants were all killed in brawls or drunken fights — not one having died a natural death.

“Returning to my room, I was soon awakened by a brawl under my window. Howling, cursing, swearing and the sound of blows and the groans of some poor fellow destined to soon be a resident of the lonely graveyard made the night hideous. When this had quieted, men galloped through the streets firing their guns.

“With all these disturbances, I slept late the next morning. Awakening only in time to receive a hurried breakfast, I went to the station, followed in a more leisurely manner by the one-legged porter carrying my portmanteau.

“Though the service was but slight, when I offered him a gratuity, he disdainly declined it, saying, ‘Forget it.’ Pocketing the spurned coin, I carried by portmanteau into a van more luxurious than used by the emigrants, but with the same lack of privacy, and was soon on my way to a more congenial clime.”