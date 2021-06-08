North Platte has long played host to Nebraska's crowning glories

“Not Mrs. Brosius. She pulled and pushed and prodded and promoted and found the support. Not only is North Platte going to have the Miss Nebraska Pageant this week, it is probably going to have the biggest and best pageant in the history of the state. That can’t hurt. It will introduce a few more people to our town and its remarkable level of community activity.”

And after Lincoln’s Julie Meusburger was crowned at the old North Platte High School Little Theater, North Platte landed Miss Nebraska permanently. “We’ve had nothing but good comments from the community and nothing but praise from the contestants about how they were treated in North Platte,” chamber executive director Al Silverstein told The Telegraph.

Western Nebraska has accounted for 10 of the 35 Miss Nebraskas during the North Platte years. Only two have come from the host city (Vicki Linn Train in 1991 and Jennifer Love in 1994), but North Platte’s young women have frequently entered and won preliminary pageants.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska’s North Platte era has seen four Lincoln County winners: Lindy (Nicholson) Kaufholtz (2001), Lindy (Quaney) Hiatt (2004) and Alesa (Chrisman) Jones (2005), all from North Platte, and Michelle (Boeshart) Whitson (2010) from Maxwell. The 2002 titleholder, McCook’s Lori (Bortner) Harding, became the state’s fourth Miss Rodeo America.