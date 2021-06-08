North Platte has long played host to Nebraska's crowning glories

When the calendar turns to June, it’s time for Buffalo Bill’s hometown to start celebrating Nebraska’s best — starting with the state’s most impressive young women.
Both the Miss Nebraska competition, held in North Platte since 1985, and Miss Rodeo Nebraska, which moved to town from Burwell in 1991, predate and are independent from Nebraskaland Days.
But each event inherited a local celebrity-making heritage forged by the Miss Nebraskaland pageant, which moved from Lincoln with Nebraskaland Days in 1968, and the older Buffalo Bill Rodeo Queen contest, founded in 1949.
Those two pageants merged in 1975, forming the Nebraskaland Days/Buffalo Bill Rodeo Queen pageant, “to remove confusion concerning the function of the queen during her reign,” Queen Committee Chairman Al Taylor told The Telegraph at the time.
The combined local pageant later bowed out when Miss Rodeo Nebraska, founded in Burwell in 1955, decided to make its contest part of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. In 2006, it added the Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska contest to the June lineup.
Miss Nebraska has kicked off North Platte’s “celebration month” since settling into its early June time slot in 1988. Its simultaneous teenage counterpart, the Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen competition, returns to North Platte this month after being founded here in 2006. It was held in Omaha from 2017 to 2019.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska board President Johna (Klug) Niedfelt, a Maxwell native, can appreciate the historical connective tissue that has allowed both events to thrive in North Platte. Her mother, Laura (Cameron) Klug, was the third Miss Rodeo Nebraska in 1957 and was Buffalo Bill Rodeo Queen in 1959.
Niedfelt duplicated her mother’s feat in reverse order, successively holding the Nebraskaland Days/Buffalo Bill Rodeo Queen and Miss Rodeo Nebraska titles in 1983 and 1984. She was 12 when the two Nebraskaland Days pageants merged and neither reigning queen was available to demonstrate horsemanship at the rodeo.
Taylor “asked my mom if she thought I could come in and show the horsemanship pattern for the contestants. So I did,” said Niedfelt, who has worked for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s Grand Island office since 1986.
Miss Nebraska, which traces its state roots to 1925, was being held in Fremont when its executive director, Bev Brosius, moved to North Platte. She suggested the North Platte Chamber of Commerce line up volunteers and bid for the 1985 event.
As contestants arrived on May 26, 1985, the late Telegraph Editor Keith Blackledge paid tribute to Brosius’ tenacity — and recounted local skepticism about taking on another June event.
“Some folks with ideas like Mrs. Brosius’s make a half-hearted effort, decide it’s too big a job, and whine or grumble ever afterwards about what they might have done if they’d just had a little community support,” Blackledge wrote.
“Not Mrs. Brosius. She pulled and pushed and prodded and promoted and found the support. Not only is North Platte going to have the Miss Nebraska Pageant this week, it is probably going to have the biggest and best pageant in the history of the state. That can’t hurt. It will introduce a few more people to our town and its remarkable level of community activity.”
And after Lincoln’s Julie Meusburger was crowned at the old North Platte High School Little Theater, North Platte landed Miss Nebraska permanently. “We’ve had nothing but good comments from the community and nothing but praise from the contestants about how they were treated in North Platte,” chamber executive director Al Silverstein told The Telegraph.
Western Nebraska has accounted for 10 of the 35 Miss Nebraskas during the North Platte years. Only two have come from the host city (Vicki Linn Train in 1991 and Jennifer Love in 1994), but North Platte’s young women have frequently entered and won preliminary pageants.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska’s North Platte era has seen four Lincoln County winners: Lindy (Nicholson) Kaufholtz (2001), Lindy (Quaney) Hiatt (2004) and Alesa (Chrisman) Jones (2005), all from North Platte, and Michelle (Boeshart) Whitson (2010) from Maxwell. The 2002 titleholder, McCook’s Lori (Bortner) Harding, became the state’s fourth Miss Rodeo America.
More than 100 unpaid volunteers make the pageant happen each year and often become close to the contestants, said Jay and Amy (Phares) Engel, co-executive directors from 2008 to 2015.
The couple first got involved in 1995 by boarding a contestant as one of several volunteer “host families,” said Amy Engel, a third-generation North Platte resident and the daughter of former Mayor Bob Phares.
Using host families, she said, has strengthened the pageant. “Most state (pageants) put the girls up in hotels, or the girls have to pay their own way in a hotel.” Host families not only hold down contestants’ expenses “but also really helps build bonds (with them) in the community.”
The state pageant’s Little Sisters program, started in 1992, has helped Miss Nebraska maintain a steady flow of contestants. During the Engels’ tenure, “our main focus was, ‘Let’s get more local pageants around the state,’ and that would bring more girls and more families,” Jay Engel added.
The differences between the pageants are generally apparent, the Engels and Niedfelt agreed, but they share the same goal: development of contestants’ self-confidence, poise and personal growth. Scholarships for preliminary and overall winners have blossomed for both pageants in North Platte, Niedfelt and the Engels said.
Both competitions feature personal interviews and contests in formal wear and talent, with Miss Rodeo Nebraska’s Western slant an obvious difference. The latter pageant’s horsemanship competition “is our talent show,” Niedfelt said.
The remaining major difference was removed when the Miss America Organization in 2018 abolished its signature swimsuit category beginning with that September’s Miss America contest. The decision was made too late to alter the June 2018 Miss Nebraska pageant.
Winning either contest turns a contestant into a state celebrity, beginning at Nebraskaland Days and continuing through many statewide appearances. It’s a year-long commitment for Miss Nebraska but an 18-month one for Miss Rodeo Nebraska, who serves as a “lady-in-waiting” until January. She then reigns until she competes in Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas, Nevada, just before December’s National Finals Rodeo there.
It’s gratifying, the Engels and Niedfelt said, to see contestants parlay their experiences into successful adult careers. Competing in rodeo pageants “got me out of my little box,” Niedfelt said. “It wasn’t natural for me to want to be out shaking hands and greeting people.”
“We’ve had some who were terrified to even give their name on stage when they got here,” Amy Engel said. But “we’ve had some call us (later) and say, ‘Wow, I just interviewed for this job, and it was nothing compared to my Miss Nebraska interview! I’m so glad I did that.’”
More stories by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.