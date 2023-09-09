Editor’s note: The following is excerpted from The Telegraph’s North Platte Centennial Special of Sept. 17, 1973.

By the spring of 1867, North Platte boasted a population of nearly 4,000, although it had neither a municipal government nor peace officers of any kind.

In May of that year, the Missouri Democrat newspaper sent a reporter to the place to write a story of Indian depredations, the killing of settlers and burning of ranches in that section. The reporter was H. (Henry) Stanley, who became famous a few years later by going to the aid of Dr. David Livingstone in Tanganyika (Tanzania), Africa.

The following is a part of Stanley’s report: “The trip was made from Omaha on a fast passenger train in 15 hours at the speed of 19 mph. The country as seen from the train appears to offer meager opportunities for the agriculturalist. The whole region is a vast pasture trod over by buffalo and ranged over by hostile Indians.”

He described North Platte as a “gay frontier hamlet with the days of Pike’s Peak and the California Gold Rush revived. Its citizens (were) a motley crowd of construction camp denizens, roughs, toughs and gamblers, emigrants but a few months from the countries of the Old World.

“Women from the dance halls, bullwhackers and teamsters would line the tracks to see the train in. Timid passengers, fearing to face so desperate appearing a multitude, were glad to follow hotel runners to a hastily constructed hostelry that charged a lot but gave little in the way of comfort. A gambling establishment was conducted in a huge tent where games of chance seemed never to stop.” …

A few days later, on June 3, Bishop D.S. Tuttle of New York City, traveling westward with two other ministers and two ladies to engage in missionary work in Montana, Idaho and Utah, arrived in North Platte. Their journey from Omaha by railroad had also taken 15 hours. …

In recounting the story of the trip 55 years later, the bishop said they spent five days in North Platte, which was mostly a town of tents and covered wagons. …

“At North Platte no religious services of any kind are held on Sunday,” Tuttle wrote his wife afterward. “Men work and trade and buy and sell just as usual and gamble and quarrel more than usual.”