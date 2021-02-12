The ceremony took place at the Union Pacific Dining Room in the former 1918 UP Depot, which later housed North Platte’s famous World War II Canteen. The North Platte Semi-Weekly Tribune called the presentation a “Brilliant Affair.”

Through the years, the organization championed the health and welfare of children. Rex Cross, 50-year member and current secretary of the club, said there are numerous examples of the projects in its history.

One such project took place in 1938, helping 3-year-old Dorothy Helen Morkin.

Morkin had diphtheria and needed several operations, which could only be done at University Hospital in Omaha. The family could not afford the expenses to send Morkin there and her mother, Susie Goedert Morkin, was raising six children between the ages of 1 and 8 by herself because her husband was in the Navy.

“I knew we were poor, but I never felt neglected,” said Dorothy Morkin, then Dorothy Stevens, in the 1997 Telegraph story written by Mary Pierce.

The 3-year-old endured 50 surgeries and finally returned home following surgery for a laryngeal obstruction. A May 5, 1938, edition of the Lincoln County Tribune noted the Morkins’ return after a nine-month hospital stay.

When Dorothy Stevens’ mother died in March 1997, reported the Telegraph at the time, she requested that Stevens donate $2,500 to the Kiwanis club in appreciation for their help nearly 60 years earlier. Cross was the club secretary at the time and said he was “both amazed and thrilled” by the gesture.

“It’s nice to know they appreciated us and remember us. It’s the best Christmas gift,” Cross said in the 1997 article. “You never know what’s going to become of some of your service projects.”

The Kiwanis club is dedicated to improving the lives of children.

“That’s our motto, serving the children of the world,” said Cross, who joined in 1969.

A legally blind North Platte High School freshman, Sarah Sykes, also benefited from the Kiwanis’ generosity.

“(Sarah) was talented in many ways,” Cross said. “She was a beautiful singer, but she couldn’t take any notes in class because she couldn’t see.”

An electronic device called the Braille’n Speak allowed its users to take notes in Braille, and then play the notes back to them in audio.

When the North Platte Kiwanis and the Diamond K Kiwanis clubs heard about the electronic device, they raised $1,300 to purchase it for Sykes.

Since 1952, the Kiwanis Club hosted an annual fundraiser on the first Saturday in March: Pancake Day.

That event spurred the creation of the Kiwanis’ circular pancake grill, which can still be seen at community events today. Cross was one of several Kiwanis members who built the grill in 1977. Glen Yont, who owned Yont’s Appliance, and Mansel Given also helped build the grill, according to Cross.

The annual Pancake Feed sponsored by the North Platte and Buffalo Bill Kiwanis clubs raises funds for various projects. Another fundraising event that has spanned the years is “Pasta for the Pantries,” which was forced to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2007, the NP Kiwanis initiated the “Bring Up Grades” program for third graders at Lincoln Elementary School in North Platte.

The BUG program encourages students to improve their grades, and rewards them with awards and recognition.

“An end-of-the year party for their efforts is given to all Lincoln School third graders,” Cross said.

Other significant projects by the NP Kiwanis:

» Sponsored a Key Club at North Platte High School since 1947. The Key Club members were quick to respond when Hurricane Camille devastated the Southern Gulf Coast in 1969. The members organized a car wash that netted over $350, all of which was turned over to the Red Cross to aid hurricane victims.

» Hosted a midnight show for the graduating class of 1954 at the historic Paramount Theatre.

» Organized a Circle K Club at Mid Plains Community College in 1967. Circle K sponsored a 30-hour dance-a-thon for Muscular Dystrophy in 1975 and raised $7,300 for the cause. Circle K traditionally toured the nursing homes at Christmas singing Christmas Carols.

» Started teaching Hunter Safety classes in 1970.

» Started Popcorn Sunday fundraiser event in 1977 and held in the fall.

» Used proceeds from Pancake Day in 1979 to assist in purchasing a kidney dialysis machine for Great Plains Regional Medical Center.

» Provided the funds for the landscaping at the Wayne Dowhower Softball Complex in 1985.

» Provided an incubator for the nursery at Great Plains Regional Medical Center in 1982.

» Helped with parking and ushering at the Wild West Arena when President Ronald Reagan visited North Platte on Aug. 13, 1987.

» Sponsored a team in Little League Baseball for many years and club members served as umpires.

» Provided staff for the annual Boy Scout Swim Meet. The first swim meet was held at Weisner’s Sand Pit just east of the Hampton Inn.

» Spent $4,173.25 from 1990-92 to provide public school children with eye examinations and eyeglasses.

