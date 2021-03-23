North Platte paper pioneer stayed in news his whole life

The People’s Government “has climbed the golden stair,” Tribune co-owner Ira L. Bare wrote on June 4, 1887.

But Hill wasn’t done trying, though he apparently took a break to marry his wife, Ida, in 1889.

He moved to nearby Keith County to lease the Paxton Republican in April 1890. He came back in January 1891 to buy The Telegraph from two-time owner James M. Ray, who had taken it back after the 1890 death of Charley H. Hoge.

When Hill agreed to sell our newspaper to Albert P. Kelly in 1899, he had owned it longer than anyone else (though Kelly and his son Louis would obliterate Hill’s eight-year mark with 65 years between them).

Hill’s tenure was a relatively quiet time for North Platte but also a time of national depression, drought on the Plains and rural disgust with railroads and bankers. All these factors spawned the short-lived but influential Populist Party.

While The People’s Government had espoused an “anti-monopolist” stance against both major parties, Hill proved to be — or evolved into — a rock-ribbed Republican with The Telegraph.

“The Republican Party has made the United States the best country on the face of the globe, and The Telegraph proposes to stand by it,” he wrote on July 18, 1891.