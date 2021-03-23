North Platte paper pioneer stayed in news his whole life

Harvey W. Hill tried to quit newspapers two years after launching The Telegraph’s daily edition in 1896.
It didn’t stick.
Though North Platte history books are silent on Hill, online searches and U.S. census records enabled us to sketch the story of the sixth person to lead our newspaper since its 1881 founding.
He had veins full of printer’s ink.
Born in New York state in January 1857, he sometimes was called “Col. H.W. Hill” during and after his North Platte years.
Unlike William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody — who got himself appointed a colonel by Nebraska Gov. John M. Thayer — Harvey Hill apparently simply assumed his “rank.”
He first shows up in North Platte’s newspapers in January 1886 as co-proprietor of a weekly called “The People’s Government.”
Senior partner Lucien Stebbins had founded that paper the previous fall. His name appears alone in the oldest surviving issue of Nov. 7, 1885, with Hill apparently joining him soon after.
With three weekly papers in the city — the 5-year-old Telegraph, the older Western Nebraskian and the relatively new Tribune — it’s not surprising that Hill’s first venture in newspaper ownership failed.
The People’s Government “has climbed the golden stair,” Tribune co-owner Ira L. Bare wrote on June 4, 1887.
But Hill wasn’t done trying, though he apparently took a break to marry his wife, Ida, in 1889.
He moved to nearby Keith County to lease the Paxton Republican in April 1890. He came back in January 1891 to buy The Telegraph from two-time owner James M. Ray, who had taken it back after the 1890 death of Charley H. Hoge.
When Hill agreed to sell our newspaper to Albert P. Kelly in 1899, he had owned it longer than anyone else (though Kelly and his son Louis would obliterate Hill’s eight-year mark with 65 years between them).
Hill’s tenure was a relatively quiet time for North Platte but also a time of national depression, drought on the Plains and rural disgust with railroads and bankers. All these factors spawned the short-lived but influential Populist Party.
While The People’s Government had espoused an “anti-monopolist” stance against both major parties, Hill proved to be — or evolved into — a rock-ribbed Republican with The Telegraph.
“The Republican Party has made the United States the best country on the face of the globe, and The Telegraph proposes to stand by it,” he wrote on July 18, 1891.
That put him on the same side as Bare’s GOP-aligned Tribune against The Independent Era, a Populist sheet founded in 1891. (The Telegraph would absorb its successors in 1907 by buying the subscription list of the Lincoln County Journal.)
The three papers and their owners sniped at each other for years, their animosity partly fueled by the Era’s 1892 success at snatching Lincoln County’s legal-notice business away from Hill and Bare.
“This week’s Era is excited, it is muddled, it is completely lost and the mind of the editor, if he ever had any, turned completely upside down,” Hill wrote on Nov. 4, 1893.
By mid-1897, a year after launching the Daily Telegraph, Hill was angling with Nebraska Republicans to be named North Platte postmaster. Congress agreed in March 1898.
“Colonel Hill has been known as the fighting Republican editor in western Nebraska for a long time, and Senator (John) Thurston made no mistake in bestowing upon the colonel this well-deserved recognition for valuable services to the party,” the Nebraska State Journal in Lincoln wrote a month later.
Hill leased The Telegraph to Fred D. Wright for the last months of his ownership, though his name remained atop its daily and weekly mastheads until Kelly took over on Feb. 2, 1899.
“I desire to heartily thank all of my friends for their many favors and liberal patronage in the past eight years,” Hill wrote on March 31, 1898.
After 3½ years as postmaster, Hill resigned in August 1901. He, his wife and their 6-year-old daughter, Blanche, moved to Oklahoma Territory, just across the Kansas state line, where they took a homestead.
Hill was back in the newspaper business within five years, publishing the Tyrone Observer and the Ragsdale Republican before owning the Beaver County Republican in the now-vanished town of Gray, Oklahoma.
When a traveling North Platte couple saw Hill there in summer 1916, both Kelly’s Telegraph and Bare’s Tribune wrote about it. They “were the first North Platte people Mr. Hill had met since leaving this city ... and he was mighty glad to see them,” Bare wrote.
Hill had lost his wife in 1914, and their daughter was married. He folded the Beaver County paper in February 1918 but bought the Olney Springs Journal in southeast Colorado, between Pueblo and La Junta, before the year was out.
Renaming it the Crowley County Republican in 1925, Hill didn’t sell it until August 1932. He died a month later at age 75 at his daughter’s Oklahoma City home.
An obituary run by several papers near the Oklahoma-Kansas line said nothing about Hill’s years in North Platte, where the paper he made a daily was serving Nebraska’s fourth-largest city.
But he had “helped to build a good little town” at Gray and “been active all his life, a greater part of the time being in the newspaper business,” it said.
He helped build North Platte, too.