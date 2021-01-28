North Platte’s historical buildings to be focus of new class

Now North Platte’s oldest buildings have someone telling their stories for them. Local historian and author Kaycee Anderson will lead a class about the historical buildings of North Platte in March.

The course is being offered through North Platte Community College’s Business and Community Education Department, the college said in a press release. The class will be from 7 to 8 p.m. March 3, March 17 and March 30, and will be offered in a virtual format through Zoom.

The first session will focus on “Neville Corner,” which consists of the Hotel Pawnee and the Fox and Paramount theaters.

Subsequent sessions will cover various other buildings in North Platte’s downtown as well as those lost during the Urban Renewal of the 1970s. That includes the famed Union Pacific Depot that housed the North Platte Canteen during World War II.

The cost of the course is $20. Register online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, or call 308-535-3678.