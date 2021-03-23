On this day 125 years ago, the first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets

To have and keep a daily newspaper meant much to a young Nebraska town in 1896.
Statehood had been granted just under 30 years earlier. Every town believed it had a grand future. Weekly newspapers popped up everywhere, battling to survive and grow with their town.
You’re reading the website of the only North Platte newspaper that did both.
We’ll mark our official 140th birthday in exactly three weeks. But today marks 125 years since Harvey W. Hill’s first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets.
That’s a day earlier than the March 25 date we listed in marking our overall 125th birthday in 2006. We’ve corrected it with the help of online archives unavailable then.
We have the late Ira L. Bare, 35-year owner of the former Semi-Weekly Tribune and later a Telegraph columnist, to thank for confirming today as the right 125th birthday.
“The initial copy of the daily Telegraph made its appearance this morning, and it is a very neat and newsy sheet,” Bare wrote on March 24, 1896.
We’re western Nebraska’s second-oldest paper and its oldest daily. Two North Platte papers tried the daily field before us. One other, now part of our lineage, came after.
One thing hasn’t changed for daily papers, or any paper for that matter: We wouldn’t be here without the support of the people who read us.
The Electric Light
It seems North Platte’s first daily journalists had the right idea at the wrong time.
North Platte had 363 people in the 1880 census, 14 years after its founding as a Union Pacific Railroad “division point.”
Ten years later, its population had ballooned nearly tenfold to 3,055. It grew to 3,640 in 1900 and had passed 10,000 by 1920.
North Platte had two newspapers when 1885 began and four when it ended. A fifth appeared and disappeared almost as quickly.
That was North Platte’s first would-be daily paper: the Daily Electric Light.
Like the city’s first paper — the Pioneer on Wheels, which came and went with the U.P. track gangs in 1866-67 — no copies of this unusually named paper survive.
It’s known because of a brand-new weekly 1885 paper that did survive: the Tribune, which published until 1964.
The Electric Light’s first issue appeared on May 18, 1885, a fact Bare noted five days later. Co-founded by Arthur Day and a man named Hare, it was “the first daily published in North Platte or in Nebraska west of Grand Island,” he wrote in the Tribune.
He described the partners as “a couple gentlemen of limited journalistic experience but possessing the ability to make a live and interesting paper. ... (W)e trust the venture will be a source of profit to the publishers and a credit to the community.”
But Hare broke his partnership after about six weeks, and Day was forced to suspend the Daily Electric Light on July 22. It recast itself as a weekly but was gone by January 1886.
The daily’s failure was “not unexpected by its friends, as they had been convinced for some time that it could not be a financial success,” Bare wrote July 25.
“To establish a daily paper requires a pretty strong bank account.”
For The Record
That reality also faced John W. Ellingham and Frank L. Williams, the next to try the daily game in launching the North Platte Daily Record on Nov. 25, 1895.
The Record “made its initial appearance last evening,” Bare wrote Nov. 26. “It is neat in appearance and reflects creditably upon editor and publishers alike.”
This paper, with Frank H. Edmonds replacing Williams in June 1896, was nonpartisan at first but later aligned with the 1890s Populist Party and its 1896 presidential candidate, Nebraska’s William Jennings Bryan.
The Record didn’t last long enough to see Bryan, also that year’s Democratic nominee, defeated by Republican William McKinley. It folded on Aug. 31, 1896.
“The reason assigned (was) poor business,” Bare wrote Sept. 1, “Mr. Ellingham sensibly concluding to give up the struggle before sinking money.”
Harvey Hill’s Daily Telegraph disagreed. Though the Record had endorsed Bryan, he wrote, “the publishers state that this had nothing to do with the suspension and say that the financial condition of the paper was good and they were not compelled to quit.”
Third time's the charm
Hill said nothing about the impact his paper — 15 years old as a weekly and just over five months old as a daily — might have had on the Daily Record’s demise.
He and The Telegraph had the advantage of being established. Hill, who bought it in 1891, already was its longest-serving owner when he launched his daily.
The Daily Telegraph’s first issue no longer survives. But Hill, who first edited a newspaper in North Platte in 1886, wrote about his experiment on March 23, 1897, one day before the daily’s first anniversary:
“While the publisher has met many obstacles during the past twelve months in his efforts to establish a daily paper in the city where the Platte river forks, he has successfully overcome each one, and today we can candidly say the Daily Telegraph is an established factor in North Platte.
“While the daily is a permanent fixture here, the quality depends entirely upon the patronage bestowed upon it. If the people of the city pay for a first-class home daily, they will receive it.”
The next 125 years
The oldest surviving Daily Telegraph copy of July 21, 1896, says it was “issued every morning except Monday” — exactly the same schedule we’ve followed for four decades.
On June 14, 1900, a year after buying The Telegraph, Albert P. Kelly made us a Monday-Saturday “evening” paper. We remained so until July 27, 1979, when we resumed being a Tuesday-Sunday “morning” paper after a two-year transition period.
Our paper also carries on the tradition of the original Daily Bulletin, which began as a shopper in 1932 and later converted to a full-service, five-day morning paper.
After nine years of robust competition, the merged Telegraph-Bulletin debuted as a six-day evening daily on Nov. 1, 1946. We reclaimed our original name Nov. 14, 1966.
We’re living through great changes in what one might call “long-form journalism.” If you’re not reading these words on newsprint, you’re reading them on nptelegraph.com or our smartphone apps.
Computers helped us virtually blow more than a century’s worth of dust off our earliest issues to bring you this week’s updated stories of our own history.
However The Telegraph may be presented in the future, we intend to persevere as west central Nebraska’s oldest local news source.
