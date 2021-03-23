On this day 125 years ago, the first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets

Harvey Hill’s Daily Telegraph disagreed. Though the Record had endorsed Bryan, he wrote, “the publishers state that this had nothing to do with the suspension and say that the financial condition of the paper was good and they were not compelled to quit.”

Third time's the charm

Hill said nothing about the impact his paper — 15 years old as a weekly and just over five months old as a daily — might have had on the Daily Record’s demise.

He and The Telegraph had the advantage of being established. Hill, who bought it in 1891, already was its longest-serving owner when he launched his daily.

The Daily Telegraph’s first issue no longer survives. But Hill, who first edited a newspaper in North Platte in 1886, wrote about his experiment on March 23, 1897, one day before the daily’s first anniversary:

“While the publisher has met many obstacles during the past twelve months in his efforts to establish a daily paper in the city where the Platte river forks, he has successfully overcome each one, and today we can candidly say the Daily Telegraph is an established factor in North Platte.