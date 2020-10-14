Redeveloper uncovers all-but-forgotten feature of Hotel Pawnee

Olson “said he was really excited to hear” about the Tom-Tom sign’s uncovering, Anderson added, “because he thought it was torn down.”

Mitchell said Wednesday he knew the Tom-Tom sign was there. “It has always been the plan to uncover it,” he said. “It’s another feature that is critical to preserve.”

He told The Telegraph Tuesday he wants to revive the Tom-Tom and 1936 White Horse Bar as businesses as he renovates the first-floor retail spaces off both East Fifth and Bailey Avenue and finds new tenants.

Jim Griffin, director-curator of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, also didn’t know about the Tom-Tom sign and was thrilled to see it uncovered.

“As far as I’m concerned, seeing this, if you had this lit up and (the sign) lit up at the Fox Theatre and they get the Paramount sign (back), it’s going to make downtown pop,” Griffin said.

Condon Signs of North Platte last fall completed a full restoration of the original vertical blade sign at the Fox, which was dedicated Nov. 24, 1929. Friday is the 91st anniversary of the Pawnee’s dedication.

Neville built the Pawnee, the Fox and the 1931 Paramount Theatre Building at the “Neville Corner” at East Fifth and Bailey, then known as Pine Street.