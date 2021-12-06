Remembering how Pearl Harbor brought World War II home to North Platte

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, the second Sunday of Advent, many North Platte churchgoers would have heard about John the Baptist paving the way for the Prince of Peace.
Soon after church, they learned that war had come to their nation. Their town. Their lives.
Dec. 7 became a “day of infamy” 80 years ago Tuesday, at 11:48 a.m. North Platte time, when 353 Japanese warplanes swept over Honolulu’s Pearl Harbor and Hickam and Wheeler airfields from aircraft carriers 275 miles north in the Pacific.
Their attack lasted just over an hour. Four battleships were sunk. Four others were damaged, along with three cruisers, three destroyers and other vessels.
Japanese bombs destroyed 188 aircraft on the ground and damaged 159 others.
The attack killed 2,403 U.S. service members — including two from North Platte and 39 from Nebraska — and wounded or injured 1,178 others.
Ed Guthrie, 102, of Omaha was the state’s last known remaining Pearl Harbor survivor when he died Jan. 9, 2021.
Seven North Platte men were aboard ships moored at Pearl Harbor when the air attack commenced, based on a list of known residents stationed in Hawaii in The Telegraph’s first post-attack issue of Dec. 8, 1941:
» Ronald Waters was assigned to the scout cruiser USS Raleigh, which took a torpedo from a Japanese submarine but survived the attack. Its gunners destroyed five Japanese planes.
» Jimmy Schlueter and brothers Gerald and David Kesler were aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was damaged beyond repair. David Kesler, a Navy baker second class, died in the attack. Gerald Kesler, a boatswain’s mate second class, survived Pearl Harbor but was aboard the cruiser USS Northampton when it was sunk off Guadalcanal on Nov. 30, 1942. Gerald was declared dead a year later.
» Jack Langford and Errette and Paul Holley were assigned to the USS California, the Pacific Fleet’s flagship. It and three other battleships sunk in the attack later were raised, repaired and returned to service.
Paul Holley, a seaman first class, died in the attack, while Langford was erroneously reported dead in its wake.
Both of North Platte’s Pearl Harbor fatalities were originally buried anonymously in Hawaii cemeteries, according to online sources. David Kesler’s remains were identified in January 2019 and Paul Holley’s in June 2020 as part of an ongoing effort using DNA evidence.
Langford served in the 1942 battles of the Coral Sea, Midway and Guadalcanal. A postwar U.S. Naval Academy graduate, he served during the Korean War and retired a commander. Later a Kearney resident, he died in 2000.
The USS Arizona remains at the bottom of Pearl Harbor to this day, a national memorial and a tomb for the 1,177 officers and men aboard her when she exploded and sank.
Twenty-two Nebraskans are among them, including these five from west central Nebraska communities:
» Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Gerald Arthur Atkins, Gothenburg.
» Capt. (Navy Chaplain Corps) Thomas Leroy Kirkpatrick, Cozad.
» Ensign Frank Stuart Lomax, Broken Bow.
» Seaman 1st Class Gerald Harold Riggins, Brule.
» Ship’s Cook 3rd Class Elmer Elias Yates, Palisade.
After President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Dec. 8 “Day of Infamy” speech — which also noted Japanese assaults on Allied positions throughout the Pacific — Congress declared war on Japan with just one dissenting vote.
Three days later, Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany and Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Italy declared war on the United States. Both were dead — Hitler by suicide and Mussolini by execution — by V-E (Victory in Europe) Day on May 8, 1945.
Japan surrendered on Aug. 14, 1945, though the official V-J Day wouldn’t take place until its formal surrender on Sept. 2, 1945.
By then, at least 87 Lincoln County service members had died while serving with the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Army Air Forces (later Air Force) or Coast Guard, according to online records from the National Archives.
