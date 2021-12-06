Remembering how Pearl Harbor brought World War II home to North Platte

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, the second Sunday of Advent, many North Platte churchgoers would have heard about John the Baptist paving the way for the Prince of Peace.

Soon after church, they learned that war had come to their nation. Their town. Their lives.

Dec. 7 became a “day of infamy” 80 years ago Tuesday, at 11:48 a.m. North Platte time, when 353 Japanese warplanes swept over Honolulu’s Pearl Harbor and Hickam and Wheeler airfields from aircraft carriers 275 miles north in the Pacific.

Their attack lasted just over an hour. Four battleships were sunk. Four others were damaged, along with three cruisers, three destroyers and other vessels.

Japanese bombs destroyed 188 aircraft on the ground and damaged 159 others.

The attack killed 2,403 U.S. service members — including two from North Platte and 39 from Nebraska — and wounded or injured 1,178 others.

Ed Guthrie, 102, of Omaha was the state’s last known remaining Pearl Harbor survivor when he died Jan. 9, 2021.