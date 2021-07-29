Revisited: North Platte's history is closely tied to that of the railroad

The railroad, the Iron Horse, the pioneers who would plow the land, the merchants who would supply them with their needs and those who would help build towns didn’t arrive in North Platte at the same time. But as the twin ribbons of steel were tied to the prairie, they began to come together.

It was soon after Nov. 9, 1866, the day North Platte’s first store (Peniston & Miller) opened for business, that the railroad made its way into what would eventually become North Platte.

Union Pacific’s chief engineer, Gen. Grenville M. Dodge, began to lay out the site for the city on Sections 32 and 33, Township 14, Range 30 and Section 4, Township 13, Range 30.

Log houses and shacks began to spring up.

The population soon swelled to more than 2,000 people, most of them railroad workers but many of them unwelcome camp followers, gamblers, frontier “toughs” and unprincipled women.

The tracks through North Platte supported their first train on Dec. 3, 1866. In June 1867, when the railroad had been completed to Julesburg in Colorado Territory, the construction gang moved there. A considerable portion of the town went along, packing up temporary buildings, belongings and even the town’s first newspaper.