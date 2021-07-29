Revisited: North Platte's history is closely tied to that of the railroad

The railroad, the Iron Horse, the pioneers who would plow the land, the merchants who would supply them with their needs and those who would help build towns didn’t arrive in North Platte at the same time. But as the twin ribbons of steel were tied to the prairie, they began to come together.
It was soon after Nov. 9, 1866, the day North Platte’s first store (Peniston & Miller) opened for business, that the railroad made its way into what would eventually become North Platte.
Union Pacific’s chief engineer, Gen. Grenville M. Dodge, began to lay out the site for the city on Sections 32 and 33, Township 14, Range 30 and Section 4, Township 13, Range 30.
Log houses and shacks began to spring up.
The population soon swelled to more than 2,000 people, most of them railroad workers but many of them unwelcome camp followers, gamblers, frontier “toughs” and unprincipled women.
The tracks through North Platte supported their first train on Dec. 3, 1866. In June 1867, when the railroad had been completed to Julesburg in Colorado Territory, the construction gang moved there. A considerable portion of the town went along, packing up temporary buildings, belongings and even the town’s first newspaper.
Only 20 houses and about 300 people remained. But the same year — which was also Nebraska’s first as a state — the Union Pacific built machine shops, a stone 20-stall roundhouse and a hotel.
The town began to grow, this time on a more solid footing, its future tied to something more permanent than construction gangs and followers.
By 1879, North Platte had a population of 1,600. It was incorporated in 1873, and a municipal form of government was adopted in 1875. Within a few years, the city had a $20,000 courthouse and a $16,000 schoolhouse.
On April 7, 1893, with the population at about 3,000, a prairie fire destroyed 35 houses in the city, many farmhouses, barns and a large amount of stock.
But the little town and the railroad kept growing together. A single track and a spur or two met the early needs of both the town and the railroad.
As civilization and rich soil came together, the railroad began to make improvements to better handle the increased traffic in carrying farmers’ products to market.
One of the first major improvements on the Union Pacific in North Platte was made in 1906, when a change in alignment of the track was made at the east end of town. It was done in anticipation of laying a double track over the bridge spanning the North Platte River. In 1910, a second main track was laid through the city, making a double-track main line.
In 1927, a bridge made up of 40 50-foot spans, almost a half-mile in length, crossed the North Platte River east of town.
In early days, railroad stations were known as depots. The first little depot in North Platte served as the center of passenger traffic until Nov. 17, 1915, when it and the adjacent hotel (both built in 1869) were destroyed in one of the most spectacular fires to that point in North Platte’s history.
On March 15, 1918, a new brick depot was dedicated. It also housed offices and a restaurant that would be converted for the World War II Canteen.
A new 28-stall roundhouse was built in 1913. A powerhouse furnishing electricity for all terminal facilities was added, as was a four-conveyor coaling station.
A new machine shop was built in 1937. One of the new units of modern equipment was a 20-ton traveling crane that increased the scope of work done at the North Platte shops.
That was also the year that the Union Pacific board of directors named a North Platte native son, William M. Jeffers, as president of the railroad. Jeffers, who began his work for the railroad as a call boy, was the first U.P. president to come up through the ranks.
Improvements continued, as did the increase in the number of employees and the size of the local railroad payroll.
In 1948, Union Pacific located a huge retarder yard at North Platte at a cost of $3.5 million. Five miles long overall, the yard contained 51 miles of track.
In 1949, U.P. placed in operation here the most modern freight station along its 10,000 miles of line. Costing $750,000, the station was located adjacent to the retarder yard.
Over a period of four years, from 1966 to 1970, a diesel shop and eastbound hump yard were built.
North Platte’s place in the railroad industry was strengthened even more when, in the late 1960s, one of the most modern rail classification yards in the country was completed at the west end of the North Platte yards. The $12.5 million facility covered 800 acres of Nebraska prairie. In 1968, the west end of the yard was named in honor of Edd Bailey, the second Union Pacific president to call North Platte home.
A one-stop car repair facility was opened in 1973. Much to the chagrin of historians and many in the community, Union Pacific demolished the brick depot that had been home to the Canteen.
Construction continued on still more major facilities, adding to the Union Pacific’s investment in North Platte. These included the westbound and eastbound fueling facilities, diesel shop and computer-aided dispatching.
In 1995, Bailey Yard was officially recognized as the world’s largest rail yard.
It has been 150 years since those first construction workers tromped through the grasses of the prairie to lay those twin ribbons of steel. A thriving railroad and a thriving town have been left in their stead.