Revisited: North Platte's roundhouse was a service spot for trains, the town

The Union Pacific Railroad provided the livelihood for a good number of early North Platte citizens. Its machine shops and roundhouse fulfilled many social and community needs, along with providing shelter and safekeeping in emergencies.

The railroad shops, built at an initial expense of about $300,000, represented the first brick buildings in town that were substantial in size. They would afford protection when Indian attacks and prairie fires threatened and would serve as the gathering place for the Indian Peace Commission and for meetings of the Freemasons.

During one Indian scare, when settlers sought safety, a child was born in the loft of one of the shops.

In the spring of 1868, women and children flocked to the 20-stall roundhouse on a report that the Indians were going to attack the town and kill the inhabitants. Men armed themselves for the expected attack.

As the tale spread, it was supplemented and enlarged with all kinds of variations — all of them frightening, none of them true. The expected attack never materialized.

The Indians remained disgruntled at what they claimed was bad faith on the part of the settlers. According to Archibald R. Adamson, writing in 1910, a conference in North Platte was suggested to try to make a permanent peace.