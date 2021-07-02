Revisited: North Platte's roundhouse was a service spot for trains, the town

The Union Pacific Railroad provided the livelihood for a good number of early North Platte citizens. Its machine shops and roundhouse fulfilled many social and community needs, along with providing shelter and safekeeping in emergencies.
The railroad shops, built at an initial expense of about $300,000, represented the first brick buildings in town that were substantial in size. They would afford protection when Indian attacks and prairie fires threatened and would serve as the gathering place for the Indian Peace Commission and for meetings of the Freemasons.
During one Indian scare, when settlers sought safety, a child was born in the loft of one of the shops.
In the spring of 1868, women and children flocked to the 20-stall roundhouse on a report that the Indians were going to attack the town and kill the inhabitants. Men armed themselves for the expected attack.
As the tale spread, it was supplemented and enlarged with all kinds of variations — all of them frightening, none of them true. The expected attack never materialized.
The Indians remained disgruntled at what they claimed was bad faith on the part of the settlers. According to Archibald R. Adamson, writing in 1910, a conference in North Platte was suggested to try to make a permanent peace.
In North Platte’s first full year as a town, the Indian chiefs had agreed to a council with the Indian Peace Commission. It was held Sept. 19-20, 1867.
The Union Pacific machine shops, then newly built and with no machinery yet in them, were considered a suitable place to hold the conference.
By July, small bands of Sioux began to arrive. By September, not only Sioux but also Pawnee, Cheyenne and other tribes came in force, camping a little west of the roundhouse. Their tipis were in sharp contrast to the large, sturdy railroad buildings.
Chiefs Standing Elk, Swift Bear, Pawnee Killer, Spotted Tail, Man That Walks Under Ground and Big Mouth arrived on the day and at the appointed hour. After a long conference and much discussion, the meeting ended with little agreement.
Little did anyone realize that Gen. William T. Sherman had ordered that a loft be built in the building to conceal a troop of cavalry in case of trouble with the Indians during the council.
In the same room were rifles and bayonets for the workmen, should the Indians make a raid on the railroad’s premises. When Indian troubles ceased, young men working for the railroad appropriated the weapons and converted them for hunting.
After the peace council, the first meeting of Freemasons was held in the building’s loft.
In those early days in North Platte, boarding places were few and crowded. Many workmen slept in bunks in the machine shop and roundhouse. The carpenters claimed their workbenches as a sleeping place.
Some cooked their food, while others ate at the Cedar Hotel, a rough log structure that stood on Front Street. An accommodating engineer rigged up a bathhouse, with hot and cold baths available to the whole town.
The first volunteer fire department was organized among the shopmen. When the whistle sounded the alarm, each man seized a bucket and hurried to the fire scene, forming a relay line to the nearest water source. All work at the shops was suspended until the fire was out. It was also suspended while the occasion was celebrated at the nearest bar.
The roundhouse and shop buildings continued to play important roles in the community. During the prairie fire of 1893, residents were gathered there and a train was readied to take them to safety should the flames overtake the town. With a shift in the wind, the fire was brought under control, and once more the people of the community could return to their homes.
The years would change the status of the railroad buildings, but the railroad would continue to provide a livelihood and a life link as both the Union Pacific and the community continued to grow.