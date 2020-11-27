Since his death, many have taken inspiration from William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody's 'Wild West Show'

The Buffalo Bill’s Wild West tribute show at Disneyland Paris has been at least the third production substantially modeled on William F. Cody’s original show since his death in Denver on Jan. 10, 1917.
» North Platte-born Johnny Baker, Cody’s foster son, launched a short-lived edition that same year that toured until November 1917.
Bearing an elongated title led by “Buffalo Bill Wild West Show Co. Inc.”, it included most of the familiar features of Cody’s productions, author Don Russell wrote in his 1960 Cody biography “The Lives and Legends of Buffalo Bill.”
Baker, who toured with the Wild West all 30 years of its life, later founded the first Buffalo Bill museum near Cody’s grave on Lookout Mountain above Denver. He died in 1931.
» The late California showman Montie Montana Jr. debuted his version of “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and Congress of Rough Riders of the World” at North Platte’s then-new Wild West Arena on July 31, 1971, with state and local assistance.
But legal wrangling over its name — which the State of Nebraska had claimed to own — forced Montana’s first show into bankruptcy after one season, North Platte writer Nellie Snyder Yost wrote in her 1979 biography “Buffalo Bill: His Family, Friends, Fame, Failures and Fortunes.”
The challenge came from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Decades earlier, “The Greatest Show on Earth” had purchased the remains of the Sells-Floto Circus, whose co-owner Harry Tammen had foreclosed on Cody and seized the assets of the original Wild West in 1913.
Montana persevered and finally won rights to the name. He brought his reorganized Wild West to North Platte annually from 1972 to 1974, Yost wrote.
Montana would lead some 2,500 performances in 26 countries of various incarnations of his Wild West, according to the americancowboy.com website.
He closed his show for good in May 2009 in Prairie City, Oregon, according to Montana’s obituary in the Porterville (California) Recorder. Montana died at age 78 on June 12, 2013.
