Since his death, many have taken inspiration from William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody's 'Wild West Show'

The Buffalo Bill’s Wild West tribute show at Disneyland Paris has been at least the third production substantially modeled on William F. Cody’s original show since his death in Denver on Jan. 10, 1917.

» North Platte-born Johnny Baker, Cody’s foster son, launched a short-lived edition that same year that toured until November 1917.

Bearing an elongated title led by “Buffalo Bill Wild West Show Co. Inc.”, it included most of the familiar features of Cody’s productions, author Don Russell wrote in his 1960 Cody biography “The Lives and Legends of Buffalo Bill.”

Baker, who toured with the Wild West all 30 years of its life, later founded the first Buffalo Bill museum near Cody’s grave on Lookout Mountain above Denver. He died in 1931.

» The late California showman Montie Montana Jr. debuted his version of “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and Congress of Rough Riders of the World” at North Platte’s then-new Wild West Arena on July 31, 1971, with state and local assistance.