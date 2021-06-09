Ten years ago, the west won it all at Miss America

Miss Nebraska leaders, the Engels said, urge their winners to be themselves and get the most out of the experience. But Scanlan “just wanted help being the best she could be, and she was willing to try anything,” Amy Engel said.

Once at Las Vegas, the Engels stressed to Scanlan’s parents that Jeffers had made it to the top 10 by scoring consistently. Then Scanlan won the preliminary talent competition. The game was on.

As in 2010, the Miss America finals were held in Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Theatre for the Performing Arts. The Engels had learned the TV crews would move toward a contestant’s cheering section before her name was announced. It had happened twice as Jeffers advanced.

Now it happened again, and again, as Scanlan made the final five — uncharted territory for any Miss Nebraska. “At this point, our phones are already blowing up,” Amy Engel said.

“And then we hear her interview, and we think, oh boy, she has a real chance of winning this thing,” Jay added.

Scanlan and Miss Arkansas Alyse Eady were still standing at center stage, the only two women left. The Engels’ hearts “were just pounding,” Jay said. Nearby directors of other state pageants, knowing Nebraska’s pageant history, were excited as well.