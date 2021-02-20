We give you the saga of Jack “Sky” Knight.

A century ago Monday night, the U.S. Airmail Service pilot peered into the dark western sky, back toward North Platte, seeking signs of the plane and the mail pouch he would bear like the Pony Express riders of 60 years earlier.

What the 28-year-old Knight would do next, once fellow pilot Frank Yager landed his de Havilland DH-4, would etch him and North Platte’s 2-year-old airfield into aviation history.

The place known since 1941 as Lee Bird Field, in a hay meadow two miles east of town, was chosen as North Platte’s airfield in June 1919 for a cross-country air race held that October.

The race was meant to prove transcontinental airmail was feasible. On Sept. 9, 1920, the first coast-to-coast westbound airmail plane landed at North Platte, a feat marked exactly 100 years later when the “AirMail 100” memorial relay stopped overnight at Lee Bird Field.

But Knight’s lighted all-night flight — the event behind the last of North Platte’s trilogy of aviation centennials — was the stuff of movies.

‘Homicidal insanity’

North Platte’s airfield had started receiving regular airmail flights on Nov. 22, 1920. But pouches from late-arriving planes had to be put on Union Pacific trains.

Airmail needed to fly 24 hours a day. Safely.

The U.S. Post Office scheduled Washington’s Birthday for the attempt, with pilots flying two planes apiece from San Francisco and near New York City.

Assistant Postmaster General Otto Praeger had deliberately chose the dead of winter, leading the New York Sun to call it “homicidal insanity.”

The eastbound attempts, airborne at 4:30 a.m. PT Feb. 22, faced early tragedy: Pilot William E. Lewis crashed and died soon after taking off from Reno, Nevada, bound for Elko.

The second eastbound DH-4 continued to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Yager took off from there in growing dusk at 4:59 p.m. MT, looking for bonfires along the Union Pacific Railroad.

Knight waited in North Platte. A regular on the daytime Salt Lake City-Omaha run, he had crashed into a snow-covered peak in Wyoming’s Laramie range three weeks earlier, suffering a broken nose and a concussion.

“As he admitted later, he didn’t feel well enough to participate in the coast-to-coast airmail experiment,” wrote Nancy Allison Wright, daughter of relay pilot Ernest M. Allison, in a 1999 story on airmailpioneers.org.

“But he didn’t want to be left out of the action; so he signed on.”

A flight for the ages

North Platte secured its part of aviation’s then 18-year-old story as Yager’s plane landed at 7:48 p.m. CT. A set of gas beacon lights lined the landing area to guide the DH-4 in.

Thus Lee Bird Field proudly calls itself America’s first lighted airfield.

But no one might have remembered that without what Jack Knight was about to accomplish.

The DH-4’s engine wouldn’t restart. It took three hours to replace it. At 10:44 p.m., before what Allison Wright called “a large, enthusiastic crowd,” Knight lifted off, the gas-lit beacons pointing him east.

He didn’t know it, but he was the relay’s last hope.

Both westbound flights had failed. Iced wings forced one down for good near Du Bois, Pennsylvania. The other landed in Chicago in a raging snowstorm, took off and turned back.

Jack Knight was headed toward the same storm.

He was only supposed to fly 248 miles to Omaha. Aided by oil-drum bonfires in five Nebraska towns, he landed at 1:10 a.m. Feb. 23 at a well-lighted airfield at Fort Crook, forerunner of Bellevue’s Offutt Air Force Base.

Knight had flown a Cheyenne-to-North Platte airmail round trip earlier on the 22nd. He was tired, hungry and stiff, his feet and legs frozen from 2½ hours in the DH-4’s open cockpit.

But the next pilots were stranded in Chicago by the same storm. “And the only other available pilot who knew the route refused, because of the storm, to fly it,” Allison Wright wrote.

“I pleaded for the opportunity to go on,” Knight would say. “There’s not a pilot in the airmail service who would not have done the same.”

He had never flown from Omaha to Chicago. Not once.

He checked road maps and set his “compass course” for Des Moines, en route to an Iowa City refueling stop. At 1:59 a.m., he took off.

There were no bonfires this time.

Knight flew in the dark, spotting the Iowa State Capitol’s golden dome just before hitting the worst of the storm. Northwest winds and waves of sleepiness battered him in equal measure.

But he made it to Iowa City at 4:45 a.m. His plane refueled and serviced, Knight lifted off for the last time at 6:30 a.m., aided by growing daylight but hindered by fog.

He found clearer skies at 5,000 feet. At 8:40 a.m., his North Platte-installed engine beginning to sputter and pop, Knight landed his DH-4 at Chicago’s Checkerboard Field after 672 miles and just under 10 hours.

He gratefully gave up his 16,000 letters.

At 4:50 p.m. ET on the 23rd, pilot Ernest Allison — who the day before had launched one of the ill-fated westbound flights — landed at Long Island’s Hazelhurst Field, five minutes ahead of schedule from Cleveland.

Seven pilots had been in the air 25 hours, 53 minutes, averaging 103 mph. It took 33 hours, 20 minutes in all to move the mail 2,666 miles from San Francisco — 75 hours faster than the best train time.

Jack Knight, who later flew United Air Lines planes to and from North Platte, was hailed as “The Hero Who Saved Airmail.”

His death at age 52 on Feb. 24, 1945, brought “the feeling of great personal loss to the people of this state,” the North Platte Daily Bulletin said three days later.

“Had it not been for him and the bonfires that guided him through the darkness, progress in the air might have been long delayed. ...

“On his last and longest journey, we who knew and respected and loved the man can but say: Happy Landings, Jack Knight.”

