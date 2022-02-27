Tucked away in the Telegraph office, a reporter finds a piece of North Platte history

Sometimes unexpected pieces of history leap out of a newspaper’s dark corners.

That’s what happened earlier this month when a thin photo negative envelope presented itself inside one drawer of two cabinets full of old Telegraph photos.

“Cody Park Steam Locomotive,” it read. “Oct.-Dec. 1968.”

Hmm.

The first thought that came to mind — though it shouldn’t have — was the miniature Cody Park Special railroad, complete with a scale-burning locomotive, that ran around North Platte’s largest park from 1948 to 1958.

Wrong decades.

Besides, the engine in these negatives was much bigger.

Modern computerized scanning equipment soon revealed it as North Platte’s beloved Union Pacific “Challenger” No. 3977, proudly displayed on Cody Park’s southeast side starting on Oct. 19, 1968.

It was awaiting its retirement journey at a revered location demolished three years later: U.P.’s last North Platte roundhouse.

The Telegraph presented Engine 3977’s painstaking trek on its 50th anniversary, Oct. 19, 2018, through photos by North Platte teenager and future Telegraph and television photographer Pat Branigan.

A Caterpillar tractor towed the engine, its tender and a baggage car off the mainline and up North Silber Street. A dozen U.P. volunteer workers laid temporary panels of track in front of it and picked them up from behind to attach and use again.

Other North Platte railroaders used similar techniques on Feb. 21-22, 1956, to guide 1903-vintage Engine No. 480 from the mainline to its home in Memorial Park.

Union Pacific donated both locomotives rather than condemn them to the scrap heap. No. 3977 was built in June 1943 and ran the mainline from North Platte to Ogden, Utah, until its November 1961 retirement.

Our rediscovered photos of No. 3977 likely were taken on Oct. 17 or 18, 1968, based on Telegraph stories preserved on microfilm from just before and during its big move.

Six of the negatives’ nine images show the Challenger on track outside the roundhouse, while three show it on the “Safety First” turntable seen in other photo books highlighting North Platte’s railroad past.

The roundhouse, the heart of the city’s pre-Bailey Yard U.P. “division point” service facilities, lined the north side of the tracks east of the Jeffers Viaduct.

The original 20-stall roundhouse arose in 1867, after Jack and Daniel Casement’s transcontinental railroad work crews had reached the brand-new town plat in November 1866, wintered there and pushed on west to Wyoming and Utah.

Before it even went into service, it hosted a conference of Native American leaders and whites led by Gen. William T. Sherman on Sept. 19-20, 1867.

That first roundhouse, destroyed in 1881, was replaced by a 25-stall structure that served U.P. locomotives from 1882 to 1913.

The third and last roundhouse, a 28-stall version, debuted in October 1913. Eighteen stalls were extended in 1926 to serve 9000-class U.P. locomotives, according to James L. Ehemberger’s “Union Pacific Nebraska Depots and a Few Other Structures.”

After witnessing the World War II Canteen across the tracks at the 1918 depot, North Platte’s final roundhouse was doomed by the establishment and growth of Bailey Yard between 1948 and 1968.

The end came in August 1971, three months after U.P. discontinued its passenger service. The roundhouse demolition was led by Anderson and Davis Wrecking Co. of Des Moines, Iowa, says North Platte historian Kaycee Anderson.

North Platte’s depot stood until Nov. 1, 1973, when wrecking balls thwarted 11th-hour efforts to save it. A small park and memorial on East Front Street marks its site and honors the 1941-46 Canteen.

A huge circle east of the viaduct’s north side — foundation for a tall pyramid of corn stored outdoors during the winter — marks where the roundhouse facilities once stood.

And No. 3977, one of only two 4-6-6-4 Challengers still intact, stands guard at Cody Park to remind visitors of the grand old days of steam.

The other, No. 3985, lives at the U.P. steam shops at Cheyenne, Wyoming, after its second life as an excursion locomotive from 1981 to 2010.

More by Todd von Kampen

