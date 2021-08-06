Eighty-two years ago, Cecil B. DeMille’s “Union Pacific” was — to recycle this newspaper’s words at the time — stupendous. Colossal. Gigantic.

Its 1939 release set North Platte on its ear, not to mention Omaha and other towns on the first transcontinental railroad line.

Now, as North Platte’s annual Rail Days wraps up Sunday, 21st-century moviegoers can see what the fuss was all about.

The historic Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St., will show DeMille’s two-hour, 15-minute film at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Viewers are asked to make a donation to the sponsoring Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center.

“Union Pacific” premiered at the Fox and the nearby Paramount Theatre on April 29, 1939, the day after its Omaha world premiere.

It capped North Platte’s four-day “Days of ’69” extravaganza, held at the same time as Omaha’s much larger “Golden Spike Days.”

On their way east, DeMille and much of his cast — topped by leading lady Barbara Stanwyck and future “Music Man” Robert Preston — greeted thousands at April 27 stopovers at the 1918 U.P. Depot.

So did William M. Jeffers, the U.P. president who aided DeMille’s film, spearheaded Omaha’s bash and made sure his hometown shared in the fun.

Many years later, “Union Pacific” would be retroactively declared the winner of the inaugural Cannes Film Festival, canceled in 1939 by the outbreak of World War II.

Critics say it helped shape the classic American movie Western along with John Ford’s seminal “Stagecoach.” Both were part of an immortal 1939 Hollywood lineup topped by “Gone With the Wind,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

“Mr. DeMille’s little opus is a mighty fine movie, colorful, spectacular and of distinguished ancestry,” the New York Times said in its review of May 11, 1939. It’s “easily the best he has made in years.”

North Platte’s ‘big boy’

Between the Spanish flu pandemic and the nation’s recovery from World War I, no one had thought to celebrate the Golden Spike’s golden anniversary in May 1919.

The 60th anniversary in 1929 likewise passed by quietly. Not so the 70th — because Cecil B. DeMille had given Bill Jeffers a perfect excuse.

The Union Pacific lifer had already shown his penchant for big events when he completed his 47-year journey from North Platte callboy to U.P. president on Oct. 1, 1937.

He saw to it that Omaha marked his ascension with glamour. Some 2,400 guests and 4,500 balcony viewers crammed the old Ak-Sar-Ben Coliseum as the Union Pacific Old-Timers threw him a splashy testimonial dinner that Oct. 21, Maury Klein wrote in the 1989 second volume of his three-volume opus on U.P. history.

But Omaha wasn’t where Jeffers began his colorful nine-year tenure atop the railroad.

He awoke his first day not in Omaha but North Platte, where his townmates had thrown him a celebratory banquet Sept. 30 at the old Jeffers Pavilion below the Jeffers Street viaduct.

Jeffers’ choice to be in his hometown that day was followed by his active assistance to the 1941-46 World War II Canteen and his post-retirement influence as a U.P. board member in planting Bailey Yard’s roots in 1948.

Bill Jeffers wouldn’t be the hometown boy who forgot his roots. He’d bring North Platte along for the ride, as much as he could.

Hollywood kindred spirit

Cecil B. DeMille, too, loved spectacle.

His last film, 1956’s “The Ten Commandments,” still plays every Easter weekend on television. He won Oscars for best picture and best director for “The Greatest Show on Earth” (1952), his film on Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

In March 1938, DeMille told Lincoln Journal drama critic Barney Oldfield — later an aide to World War II Gen. and future President Dwight D. Eisenhower — that his next film would depict the building of the transcontinental railroad.

He had already contacted Jeffers, who threw open U.P.’s Omaha archives as DeMille sought to make his film historically accurate.

Its fictional aspects were adapted from “Trouble Shooter,” an Ernest Haycox Sr. novel on the last year of the Great Race to Promontory that was serialized in 1936 and published in 1937.

Haycox, a prolific Western writer, had also written the novel on which Ford based “Stagecoach.”

His railroad tale revolved around Frank Peace, a U.P. civil engineer charged with keeping troublemakers in the rowdy series of “Hell on Wheels” towns from impeding the line’s progress. (It’s available to read for free online at gutenberg.net.au/ebooks19/1900131h.html.)

The lead role of Peace, renamed Capt. Jeff Butler, went to Joel McCrea. Preston, 18 years away from his role of a lifetime as Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man,” played Butler’s right-hand man, Dick Allen.

Stanwyck, an Oscar nominee for 1937’s “Stella Dallas,” won the female lead of Molly Monahan after Vivian Leigh turned it down in favor of Scarlett O’Hara in “Gone With the Wind.”

As DeMille’s film neared completion, Omaha was confirmed as its world premiere site. Several cities along the U.P. mainline would mark the Golden Spike 70th anniversary as Jeffers, DeMille and the Hollywood stars rode by train from Los Angeles.

Ogden, Utah, nearby Salt Lake City and one other town would put on big-time bashes approaching the extravaganza Jeffers had planned for Omaha.

That “other town” was North Platte.

‘Days of ’69’

The downtown lights there went out the night of April 26, 1939, after Omaha had launched its Golden Spike Days earlier that day.

About 40 U.P. employees lit red signal flares along North Dewey Street from Fourth to Front and North Jeffers from Seventh to Ninth.

“Days of ’69” was under way.

More than 5,000 people — nearly half the city’s 1940 population — “jammed the streets last night, window shopping and gazing at exhibits of old-time costumes, pictures and relics which were displayed,” the Daily Bulletin reported.

The Hollywood stars showed up April 27.

DeMille, Jeffers and several “Union Pacific” cast members had already made April 25 whistle stops in Salt Lake City and Ogden. Stops in Laramie, Cheyenne and Denver followed on the 26th.

Up to 5,000 people were on hand when the movie special reached the North Platte depot at 7:45 a.m. April 27, The Telegraph reported.

Wood-burning U.P. No. 58 — rescued from a failing Nevada railroad for the film — led the way, with two modern steam-turbine-electric locomotives helping out behind.

It was supposed to stop for 20 minutes. The entourage stayed twice that long.

Accompanying Jeffers and DeMille were Govs. Nels Smith of Wyoming and Roy Cochran of Nebraska. The latter was the second of three 20th-century governors from Lincoln County.

North Platte lawyer James T. Keefe introduced Mayor George B. Dent Jr., Cochran and Jeffers as “local boys who made good.”

DeMille then took over, introducing Preston and seven other key “Union Pacific” players. DeMille said he and his wife, Constance, had played North Platte in 1902 on tour with the stage drama “If I Were King,” with E.H. Sothern in the lead.

Calling motion pictures “the teacher of the future” (as the Bulletin writer paraphrased him), DeMille said he expected “Union Pacific” to introduce the rest of the nation to places like North Platte.

“Only yesterday the Union Pacific was the west,” he said. “The coming of the railroad brought civilization to these wild plains, making the dream of Abraham Lincoln for a nation united from coast to coast come true.”

McCrea, the male lead, wasn’t on that train. Neither was Stanwyck — but about 200 people were rewarded for staying behind when she pulled in aboard a second train about 10:15 a.m.

The future star of the 1960s TV series “The Big Valley” greeted them and signed autographs, the Telegraph and Bulletin reported.

Worth the hype?

Jeffers, DeMille and the Hollywood stars continued on, making stops at Kearney, Grand Island, Columbus and Fremont en route to Omaha.

Nearly 600 people attended an old-timers costume ball at Jeffers Pavilion the night of April 27. Residents would sport 1800s clothing the rest of the weekend, like their Omaha counterparts.

The local celebration calmed down April 28, the day some 200,000 people jammed Omaha’s downtown streets for a massive parade preceding the opening of “Union Pacific” in three theaters.

But as Golden Spike Days wound down on the 29th, North Platte wound up with its own miniature version of Omaha’s parade.

A May 1 Telegraph photo captures some of the horse-drawn carriages and covered wagons as the parade moved north on Dewey Street. Crowds up to 10 people deep line the street.

“It was one of the largest parades ever held here,” the newspaper’s caption said.

“Union Pacific” opened at the Paramount at 11 a.m. and the Fox at noon. The latter hosted one more viewing April 30, but the Paramount’s run didn’t end until May 3 — two days before the film’s nationwide opening.

Was “Union Pacific” worth all the hype?

You can get an advance taste of it by watching the original trailer on the movie’s IMDb page (www.imdb.com/title/tt0032080).

“Union Pacific” was one of Paramount Pictures’ biggest 1939 moneymakers, quite a feat in a year choked with Hollywood classics.

Then there’s the judgment of the Cannes Film Festival. It would have shown “Union Pacific” during its debut edition, which would have been Sept. 1-20, 1939, had Nazi Germany not invaded Poland on opening day.

In 2002, Cannes submitted seven of the 1939 festival’s intended 12 films to a six-member professional jury.

“Gone With the Wind” wasn’t on the list, but “The Wizard of Oz,” “Goodbye, Mr. Chips,” “The Four Feathers,” “Lenin in 1918,” “Wilton’s Zoo” and “Law of the North” were shown along with DeMille’s film.

And the winner of Cannes’ top award, the Palme d’Or, was ...

“Union Pacific.” Unanimously.

Now, thanks to Rail Days, you can judge this world-renowned film for yourself eight decades after “Union Pacific” first played the Fox.

