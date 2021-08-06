Unpublished memoirs of Platte River surveyor helped inspire book behind Cecil B. DeMille's 'Union Pacific'

North Platte isn’t depicted in Cecil B. DeMille’s 1939 blockbuster “Union Pacific.” It’s also barely mentioned in the book behind the movie.
But go back one more degree of separation, and you find a real-life surveyor who knew the forks of the Platte River quite well indeed.
Prolific Western author Ernest Haycox Sr., whose 1936-37 historical novel “Trouble Shooter” was the basis of DeMille’s film, had read the unpublished 1929 memoirs of a transcontinental railroad surveyor during his own research.
That surveyor was Charles H. Sharman (1841-1938), a Civil War veteran and Irish immigrant from Iowa.
He joined the U.P. civil engineering corps in 1865 and saw the project all the way through to the May 10, 1869, Golden Spike completion ceremony at Promontory Summit, Utah.
After surveying earlier in 1866 for grading crews in the central Platte Valley, Sharman joined the U.P. grading team led by Marshall Hurd, one of the most trusted aides of U.P. Chief Engineer (and North Platte founder) Grenville Dodge.
Hurd was seeking the precise location to bridge the North Platte River near the future city, Haycox’s son Ernest Jr. wrote in a Montana Historical Society article in 2001.
Someone had to establish a surveying reference point on the river’s far bank. But the North Platte, Sharman wrote, was “at a pretty good stage of water and ... something like a thousand feet in width.”
With no boats and no obvious location to ford the river, someone had to swim across.
Sharman volunteered.
“Strange to say, I was the only one among twelve men, including Mr. Hurd, who ... was enough of an expert in the water to dare ... so treacherous a stream,” he wrote 63 years later.
“I volunteered to cross the river, or at least to try to, but Mr. Hurd hesitated ... (until) I persuaded him that I had no fear and had done worse aquatic feats before.”
Stripped “of all unnecessary clothing,” Sharman tied a light red-and-white picket pole and small hatchet around his neck. His tools resting on his shoulders, he tested the river’s depth.
It “proved to be several feet over my head in depth,” he wrote. “This proved to me that I sure enough had some swimming to do.”
After swimming about 100 yards, Sharman stretched out his feet again.
“I found to my relief my toes touched bottom, with my head far enough above water to breathe fresh air. A little further on the water just covered my shoulders.
“I then walked along quite comfortably ... (and a bit later) the boys could see that I was wading instead of swimming. I could just hear their cheers.”
Sharman, following his colleagues’ hand signals, fixed his small pole in front of a small tree. He found an easier ford to recross the river, returning to a celebration, Haycox Jr. wrote.
Workers built a low, 2,300-foot-long cedar trestle bridge — long preserved in photographs — in the same location as U.P.’s current North Platte River bridges near Lee Bird Field.
It was partly done when VIP passengers on the railroad’s “100th Meridian Excursion” witnessed 800 feet of track being laid just east of that original bridge on Oct. 25, 1866.
Dodge, who was part of that junket, returned in November to lay out the 15-block-square “Original Town” of North Platte and reserve land to make the settlement a U.P. “division point.”
The first regular train arrived Dec. 3, 1866.
Sharman, who kept going west with the grading crews, spent the rest of his working life with railroads. He died in 1938 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he had retired.
His reminiscences gave Ernest Haycox Sr. “with a good deal of background and color” in writing his transcontinental railroad novel that DeMille turned into “Union Pacific,” Haycox Jr. wrote.
One merely could wish that the book or movie had picked up the story in North Platte itself.