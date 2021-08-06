Unpublished memoirs of Platte River surveyor helped inspire book behind Cecil B. DeMille's 'Union Pacific'

With no boats and no obvious location to ford the river, someone had to swim across.

Sharman volunteered.

“Strange to say, I was the only one among twelve men, including Mr. Hurd, who ... was enough of an expert in the water to dare ... so treacherous a stream,” he wrote 63 years later.

“I volunteered to cross the river, or at least to try to, but Mr. Hurd hesitated ... (until) I persuaded him that I had no fear and had done worse aquatic feats before.”

Stripped “of all unnecessary clothing,” Sharman tied a light red-and-white picket pole and small hatchet around his neck. His tools resting on his shoulders, he tested the river’s depth.

It “proved to be several feet over my head in depth,” he wrote. “This proved to me that I sure enough had some swimming to do.”

After swimming about 100 yards, Sharman stretched out his feet again.

“I found to my relief my toes touched bottom, with my head far enough above water to breathe fresh air. A little further on the water just covered my shoulders.