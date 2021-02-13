What's the history behind North Platte's Platte River Mall?

It was the bright, shiny, latest retail thing, both when it was proposed in Nebraska’s centennial year and when it opened five years later.
But nothing was easy about getting “The Mall” built in North Platte.
The original developer of today’s Platte River Mall battled financial and legal troubles before construction finally began on June 25, 1971.
That event’s 50th anniversary will come not long after Rev Development of Lincoln expects to begin recasting the mall property — and especially the 241,000-square-foot main structure — as a mixed-use area for 2020s shoppers.
Harry M. Daum of Nampa, Idaho, finally cut The Mall’s ribbon on April 12, 1972, as thousands of people celebrated the 30-store, 40-acre shopping center proclaiming the forks of the Platte as west central Nebraska’s retail hub.
After watching 1968, 1969 and 1970 launch dates slip away, Daum formed MAKAD Inc. with construction giant Morrison-Knudsen to get work started. James E. Simon Construction Co. of North Platte was prime contractor.
“Well, we built it,” a grinning Daum said after holding aloft a walnut plaque, long posted in the main lobby, with two Carl Bieber Telegraph cartoons chiding him for the delays.
“It’s beautiful, and we think you’ll like it.”
Daum then headed south to dedicate his identical (and identically named) mall the next day at Hays, Kansas — one of four sibling malls to North Platte’s in other western states.
Others were located in Nampa, a suburb of Idaho’s capital of Boise; Yakima, in eastern Washington; and Marysville, California, north of Sacramento.
The Hays mall, on an eerily similar site, now is known as Big Creek Crossing. Dial Properties Inc. of Omaha manages both the Hays and North Platte malls, though each now has separate owners.
Perhaps North Platte’s mall would have been more prominent statewide if it could have been started soon after Daum’s company announced it on Aug. 11, 1967.
Only Omaha, Lincoln and Fremont had indoor shopping malls at that time, The Telegraph reported that day.
As it was, The Mall opened two years before Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall in 1974 and long before Kearney’s Hilltop Mall and Scottsbluff’s Monument Mall, both built in the 1980s.
It offered a mix of local, regional and national tenants, just as new owners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez intend in their planned mixed-use redevelopment with a 21st-century vibe.
Area residents already knew J.C. Penney Co. and J.M. McDonald & Co., both of which relocated from downtown into the east and north anchor spaces respectively.
J.C. Penney, which closed in 2017 after 100 years in North Platte, was the last of the original 1972 tenants. Herberger’s, which took over the J.M. McDonald space in the 1980s, went out of business in 2018.
The Mall’s first shoppers likely knew Skaggs Drug Center from Omaha or other Nebraska towns. Hinky Dinky, another eastern Nebraska-based chain, had been selling groceries in North Platte for years.
North Platte Saddlery, which lives on across South Dewey Street as Town & Country Western Wear, long enjoyed a key location on The Mall’s main promenade.
But how many 1970s kids from North Platte and nearby towns (including this writer) tasted their first Orange Julius at The Mall?
Long before cobranding with Dairy Queen, Orange Julius had a full fast-food restaurant across the hall from Hinky Dinky, the original tenant where Ashley Furniture now resides.
If they didn’t want burgers and fries there, families could go across The Mall’s 1,400-car parking lot to another brand-new national arrival: Burger Chef.
Then numbering some 1,200 U.S. and Canadian locations, Burger Chef was outnumbered in total outlets only by McDonald’s, still a few years away from entering North Platte.
Arby’s later took over the Burger Chef building and remains there today.
The Mall was plainly named for years. North of its south end, beyond Ashley and the shuttered six-plex movie theaters, it still has the same basic look, inside and outside, as when Harry Daum threw open its doors.
That’s all about to change, forever, as this summer’s 50th anniversary of The Mall’s groundbreaking approaches.
Take some good looks around between now and then, and remember how it was.
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.