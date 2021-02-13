What's the history behind North Platte's Platte River Mall?

Daum then headed south to dedicate his identical (and identically named) mall the next day at Hays, Kansas — one of four sibling malls to North Platte’s in other western states.

Others were located in Nampa, a suburb of Idaho’s capital of Boise; Yakima, in eastern Washington; and Marysville, California, north of Sacramento.

The Hays mall, on an eerily similar site, now is known as Big Creek Crossing. Dial Properties Inc. of Omaha manages both the Hays and North Platte malls, though each now has separate owners.

Perhaps North Platte’s mall would have been more prominent statewide if it could have been started soon after Daum’s company announced it on Aug. 11, 1967.

Only Omaha, Lincoln and Fremont had indoor shopping malls at that time, The Telegraph reported that day.

As it was, The Mall opened two years before Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall in 1974 and long before Kearney’s Hilltop Mall and Scottsbluff’s Monument Mall, both built in the 1980s.

It offered a mix of local, regional and national tenants, just as new owners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez intend in their planned mixed-use redevelopment with a 21st-century vibe.