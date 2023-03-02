The Nebraska State Patrol has received information regarding several false reports of school shootings that have been placed to 911 call centers across Nebraska Thursday morning.

There is no credible information that any such school shooting has taken place in Nebraska today, Cody Thomas, NPS public relations director, said in a press release.

Schools in Gering, Kearney, Grand Island, Columbus, Lincoln and Omaha reported hoax calls.

North Platte Public Schools had not received any such calls Thursday morning, the district said in a press release.

“We have, however, informed our administrators, administrative assistants and staff of the potential that we could receive this call,” said Tina Smith, director of communications. “If this does occur, the district will implement its predetermined protocols outlined in its safety procedures.”

If families have questions regarding school and safety precautions or need additional support, Smith said, parents are asked to contact their building principal.

NSP said there have been distinct similarities in the calls received by schools in other states, such as the use of VOIP technology to mask the caller’s identity and location, using or mocking a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names, and pretending that they are hiding inside the school themselves.

Earlier this week, the Nebraska Information Analysis Center, a division of the Nebraska State Patrol, provided a bulletin to law enforcement agencies across the state and the Nebraska Department of Education regarding a trend of “swatting” calls. These calls had been reported in several other states this year, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Vermont. That bulletin advised local agencies to be prepared in case the calls target Nebraska schools.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting any local law enforcement agencies and school districts that receive these calls. Anyone with information regarding the origin of these calls is urged to call NIAC at 888-580-6422 or submit an online tip at the NIAC Suspicious Activity Report site at sars.nebraska.gov.