Hobby turns into new vineyard south of Brady

“I think all of us take a lot of pride in how it looks and how it developed,” Jeff said.

On Friday, a friends and family night gave the owners the opportunity to see their dream in action before opening to the general public.

“(My feelings are) relief that it’s finally here,” Necole said. “We’ve had so much emotion rolling up into this point and we’re finally able to sit back and take a big breath in and realize that all of that prep work is over (is a relief).”

She said it was great to see everyone on Friday having so much fun.

“Taking a look last night out at everybody who had kids outside playing with the corn hole boards, it’s just a great family atmosphere,” Necole said. “Everybody was able to get outside away from electronics, away from all of that and just enjoy time together.”

Sharon said the history of the depot came to light when Donnee’s Electric was cutting holes in the wall to put in the electricity.

“We found an old UP (Union Pacific) ledger from the early 1900s in the wall of the freight room,” Sharon said. “The station master’s name was LJ Morton. He had big, beautiful signature and we kept seeing it everywhere in the ledger.”