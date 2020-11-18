Holiday festivities brighten up downtown North Platte

Holiday festivities in historic downtown North Platte bring perhaps a semblance of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Thursday, businesses along “the bricks” will be opening on Thursday nights through the holiday season.

Huskeradio and Dusty Trails have teamed up to offer carriage rides for $20 per couple or family from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 19, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

Pam Waugh of Huskeradio is looking for singers who are interested in caroling. Call Waugh at 308-532-3344 for more details.