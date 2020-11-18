 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday festivities brighten up downtown North Platte
0 comments

Holiday festivities brighten up downtown North Platte

  • 0
Local News

Holiday festivities in historic downtown North Platte bring perhaps a semblance of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Thursday, businesses along “the bricks” will be opening on Thursday nights through the holiday season.

Huskeradio and Dusty Trails have teamed up to offer carriage rides for $20 per couple or family from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 19, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

Pam Waugh of Huskeradio is looking for singers who are interested in caroling. Call Waugh at 308-532-3344 for more details.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News