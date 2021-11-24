Holiday festivities start this weekend with North Platte's mayor kicking things off

The switch will be flipped to the holiday season this weekend — literally.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher is scheduled to activate the lights for both Santa’s Workshop and the Winter Wonderland at Cody Park Saturday night.

The 6 p.m. ceremony is part of a holiday celebration at the park from 4 to 9 p.m. An appearance by Santa Claus from 6 to 8 p.m. will be part of the event that also will feature horse-drawn carriage and wagon rides, as well as the children’s rides in the park.

In addition, the concession stand will be open and people can walk or drive the paved paths to see the decorated trees and scenes that are spread over the property.

The Winter Wonderland at Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St., is open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 30 for people to take in the holiday displays.

The concession stand at the park will be open 6-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

It is not the only seasonal event scheduled in the city in the next couple of weeks:

» The drive-thru Christmas Village at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., is scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Dec. 3.

