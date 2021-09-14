Homecoming parade offers opportunity for North Platte community to celebrate

A parade to celebrate North Platte High School’s homecoming week will offer an opportunity for the community to come together.
The first community homecoming parade takes place at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Canteen District in downtown North Platte.
Abby Pack, president of the North Platte High School Booster Club, came up with the idea to bring folks together on “the bricks.”
“In a lot of smaller communities, homecoming is more of a community celebration rather than just a focus at the high school itself,” Pack said. “We would like to bring some of that to North Platte.”
The homecoming football game is Sept. 24. Pack said the parade will give students, businesses and the community in general a time to be encouraged.
“Homecoming royalty and student athletes and clubs will be participating in the parade,” Pack said.
The parade will begin at Second and Dewey streets and travel north through the historic downtown.
Parade entry forms are still available at facebook.com/nphsboosters and are due today.
For more information, Pack may be reached at 308-530-5606 or boosterclub@nppsd.org.
