Horse race track proposal for North Platte includes plans for 32,000-square-foot casino

Just The Facts

Key facts involving the proposal for a horse-racing track and casino in North Platte, according to North Platte Exposition and Racing Inc.’s racing license application with the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission:

» Proposal: 0.625-mile horse racing track with supporting facilities (Phase I); 32,000-square-foot casino with 650 electronic games, 10 table games, horse-race simulcasting, sportsbook, restaurant, bar and gift shop (Phase II)

» Location: 77.25 acres on East Walker Road, between Interstate 80 exits 177 and 179 (currently owned by Prospect Enterprises LLC, North Platte; purchase pending city approval)

» Operator: North Platte Exposition and Racing Inc.

» President: Brian Becker, Hastings (also president of Hastings Exposition and Racing Inc., quarter horse racing operator since 2004 at FairPlay Park at Adams County Fairgrounds)

» Length of race meets: One day of quarter horse racing in first year; additional racing days anticipated in future

» State permits needed: Horse-racing license (applied for); gaming license (following establishment of track)

» City permits needed: Conditional use permit (requires City Council approval); normal building permits

» City actions scheduled: Planning Commission (public hearing and recommendation), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; City Council (public hearing and vote), Aug. 17