Horse track firm to bring permit request before North Platte Planning Commission

A proposed conditional use permit clearing the way for a horse track and eventual casino in North Platte will be the only action item on Tuesday’s city Planning Commission agenda.
The nine-member panel will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
Residents may watch live via YouTube or view a recording afterward at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes.
Commission members will also discuss possible general updates to zoning regulations after their public hearing and vote on Prospect Enterprises LLC’s permit application.
That company, which owns the would-be horse-track site between Interstate 80’s two interchanges, is seeking the conditional use permit on behalf of newly organized North Platte Exposition and Racing Inc.
The new firm, incorporated July 9, would buy the property between I-80 and East Walker Road if the permit is approved and it receives a horse-racing license from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.
Brian Becker of Hastings, president of North Platte Exposition and Racing, has operated a one-day quarter horse racing meet since 2004 at FairPlay Park at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
The property’s size is listed as 73.58 acres in Lincoln County GIS records but 77.25 acres in the new firm’s proposal to the state commission. It has a 2021 taxable value of $331,110.
North Platte Exposition and Racing envisions a five-eighths-mile oval track on the site, which sits due south across I-80 from North Platte Community College’s North Campus.
The track would offer a single-day quarter horse racing card its first year, with hopes of gradually expanding to 30 racing days a year.
A 32,000-square-foot casino with 650 electronic games, 10 table games, horse-race simulcasting and sports betting would be added “once we have established North Platte as (a) horse racing destination,” the proposal says.
Adding the casino, however, would require a separate license from the Racing and Gaming Commission. Nebraska voters authorized casinos at licensed horse-racing tracks last November.
Becker hopes to build a similar horse track and casino just south of Gering under an equally new company, Scottsbluff Exposition and Racing Inc. Gering officials will take up that plan starting in September.
The proposed North Platte horse track/casino site already has I-1 light industrial zoning, which allows such an operation if the City Council grants a conditional use permit.
Planning Commission members can vote to recommend approval or disapproval, attach conditions or table the permit, says Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
Unless the panel votes to table, the council would hold its own public hearing and vote on the permit at its Aug. 17 meeting.
