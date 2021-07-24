Horse track firm to bring permit request before North Platte Planning Commission

A proposed conditional use permit clearing the way for a horse track and eventual casino in North Platte will be the only action item on Tuesday’s city Planning Commission agenda.

The nine-member panel will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Residents may watch live via YouTube or view a recording afterward at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes.

Commission members will also discuss possible general updates to zoning regulations after their public hearing and vote on Prospect Enterprises LLC’s permit application.

That company, which owns the would-be horse-track site between Interstate 80’s two interchanges, is seeking the conditional use permit on behalf of newly organized North Platte Exposition and Racing Inc.

The new firm, incorporated July 9, would buy the property between I-80 and East Walker Road if the permit is approved and it receives a horse-racing license from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

Brian Becker of Hastings, president of North Platte Exposition and Racing, has operated a one-day quarter horse racing meet since 2004 at FairPlay Park at the Adams County Fairgrounds.