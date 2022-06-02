Hot housing market hikes Lincoln County valuations

Lincoln County’s 2022 taxable value will be at least 3% higher this year, with scheduled commercial assessment updates and the county’s hot housing market labeled as the main culprits.
The latter forced home valuations 7% higher north of North Platte’s Union Pacific tracks and 4% higher south of them, County Assessor Julie Stenger said Thursday.
Those boosts raised the odds of higher 2022 property tax bills — depending on next year’s local tax requests and state tax credits — for three North Platte homes The Telegraph tracks during Nebraska’s “budget season” later this summer.
Stenger said preliminary 2022 countywide taxable values stand at just over $5.3 billion, compared with 2021’s final valuation figure of $5.15 billion.
She certified the preliminary figure March 21, but her office sent out notices of individual valuation changes earlier this week. Both time frames are set by state law.
Stenger said the county’s preliminary total doesn’t yet include updated valuations for the county’s “centrally assessed” property, notably the U.P. and other railroads. State tax officials update those for counties.
People are also reading…
Final 2022 valuations, which Stenger must certify by Aug. 20, will account for those updates and the results of upcoming individual valuation protests before county commissioners.
Property owners who believe their taxable values need changing have until June 30 to file protest forms with County Clerk Becky Rossell. The County Board then has until July 25 to hear and rule on protests.
North Platte’s first general home valuation boosts in several years struck one to two years ahead of the Assessor’s Office’s next scheduled physical inspections of the city’s residential properties.
State law requires assessors or their staffs to personally inspect each property in their county at least once every six years.
Stenger said her office updates different areas and types of property each year of the six-year cycle. North Platte’s commercial properties had their turn earlier this year.
Updated residential inspections are set for 2023 on the city’s north side and at Maloney and Jeffrey, she said. South-side residential updates are set for 2024.
Regardless of the six-year cycle, home and commercial taxable values are legally required to be between 92% and 100% of actual value based on recent real estate sales. Agricultural land must be between 69% and 75% of actual value.
That’s where North Platte’s scarce inventory and rising home prices forced taxable values generally higher ahead of their scheduled 2023 and 2024 reviews, Stenger said.
Two years of sales data through last Sept. 30 mandated boosts of 7% on the north side and 4% on the south side and at the lakes to bring each area’s home valuations back to at least 92% of actual value.
If her office doesn’t raise them, Stenger said, the state Tax Equalization and Review Commission has the authority to order similar across-the-board increases.
“The housing market right now is just crazy,” she said. “We’re in a housing market boom. We can’t even keep up.”
Taxable values typically factor in depreciation and replacement costs for any buildings or other improvements on a property.
But assessors also may use an “income approach” with commercial property, Stenger said.
She encouraged commercial property owners considering a County Board protest to bring records of their business income and expenses to their protest hearing.
“That way, we don’t have to schedule two appointments with them,” Stenger said. Reexamining commercial properties based on income can be “very beneficial to the taxpayers.”