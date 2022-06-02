Hot housing market hikes Lincoln County valuations

3 NP sample houses see valuation increases

The first of The Telegraph’s three “budget season” sample homes sits north of the U.P. tracks, with the other two on the south.

» Home 1, the north-side residence, saw its taxable value go up from $109,950 to $117,647. The three-bedroom, 1½-story house with a full basement had had a stable valuation since 2017.

The home’s 7% boost would raise its gross property taxes by $157.57 if local governments’ combined tax requests were to remain unchanged from 2021.

The eight governments serving North Platte will set their 2022-23 budgets and tax requests in August and September.

» Home 2, a two-bedroom, single-story home near Westfield Shopping Center, saw its valuation grow 4%, from $105,325 to $109,538, in its first increase since 2018.

That translates into an $86.25 boost in the home’s 2022 gross property taxes if total local tax requests didn’t change.

» Also receiving a 4% boost was Home 3, a four-bedroom, two-story house south and west of Home 2. Its 2022 valuation will be $297,149, compared with $285,720 from 2018 to 2021.

If combined 2022 local tax requests were to remain unchanged, Home 2’s owners would pay $233.96 more in gross 2022 property taxes.

A trio of state tax breaks — one a direct property tax discount, the other two in the form of income tax credits — will lower Nebraska property owners’ gross tax bills by amounts to be finalized this fall.

— Todd von Kampen