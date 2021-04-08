 Skip to main content
Hot Meals USA, North Platte Noon Rotary hosting another food distribution
Hot Meals USA, North Platte Noon Rotary hosting another food distribution

Hot Meals USA and the North Platte Noon Rotary will sponsor another food distribution Friday at Parkade Plaza.

Distribution will begin at 11:45 a.m. and run until the food is gone.

Recipients should enter from West Front Street to lines that will be just west of the former Alco building.

Organizers expressed special thanks to Noon and Sunrise Rotary volunteers, Carhart and Whitetail Screen Print.

