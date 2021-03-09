HotMeals USA, North Platte Noon Rotary team up again to distribute food

A second drive-thru distribution of 1,200 food baskets for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will begin at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the former Alco parking lot at North Platte’s downtown Parkade Plaza.

HotMeals USA and the North Platte Noon Rotary Club again are in charge of the distribution, the first of which took place Feb. 1 at the same location.

Baskets will include milk, three kinds of meat, cheeses and vegetables. Senior citizens as well as families with children are encouraged to pick up baskets.

Patrons are asked to stay in their cars during the distribution. Drivers will need to get into line on Front Street, east of North Jeffers Street, heading east toward the parking lot. Barricades will be posted to help direct traffic.

Volunteers again are being sought to help ensure quicker pickup, said Judy Pederson, owner of Pro Printing and Graphics at 412 N. Dewey St. in the downtown Canteen District.