House fire caused by attic fan summons Overton and Lexington fire departments

House fire caused by attic fan summons Overton and Lexington fire departments

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department firefighters gain access to the attic space of an Overton house.

 Brian Neben, Lexington Clipper-Herald

OVERTON — An Overton home was damaged by a fire that occurred Thursday morning. Both the Overton and Lexington fire departments responded.

Prior to 9:42 a.m., the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 107 C St. for the report of a house fire. Later, they paged the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid, asking them to bring a pumper rig and interior firefighters.

On scene, Overton firefighters were on the roof of the home, spraying water through the south side of the attic area. Lexington firefighters arrived on scene and began helping to open up the attic space until two firefighters could enter the structure.

Firefighters were mindful of the heat, as the temperature was already 83 degrees at 10:30 a.m. and the threat of heat induced illnesses is high when working in full bunker gear. Firefighters had to take breaks for rest and water.

LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry said the cause of the fire was a faulty fan in the attic space. Other firefighters reported burn damage throughout the home. There appeared to be no injuries due to the fire.

