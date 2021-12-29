Housing initiatives help Lex renew ‘certified’ economic development status

LEXINGTON — State officials have honored the city of Lexington for economic initiatives that helped it retain its state Economic Development Certified Community status in 2021.
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, representing the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, led a presentation Tuesday marking the city’s third successful EDCC renewal since its first designation in 2007.
Lexington was one of the first certified Nebraska communities among 40 with EDCC status. The 16-year-old program is sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED.
Cities and villages earn the designation by working with business leaders to foster “a supportive environment for welcoming new economic development projects,” according to a DED press release.
Lexington’s leaders committed $4 million to develop land and infrastructure for new housing projects. More than $35 million in private investments have helped build 254 housing units, the press release said.
Lexington controls 150 build-ready residential lots and 20 acres available for multifamily units. City Council members in July transferred additional land to the Community Development Agency of Lexington for housing projects.
In recent years, the city also has bought 100 acres of building-ready property for industrial and commercial development and 215 acres to support conceptual planning for residential and commercial growth.
Lexington also has invested more than $2 million since 2016 to further develop its park, trail and public facilities, the DED press release said.
Nebraska Diplomats President Tim O’Brien said public-private partnerships, especially in building more housing, “are often a top priority” among certified economic development communities.
“Recent land acquisitions have allowed the city to steer these efforts, which have also encouraged investments from other citizens and supporters dedicated to the same cause,” O’Brien said.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch cited Lexington’s ongoing commitment to recreational growth as proof of its belief in economic development.
“Finding new ways to encourage Lexington’s business leaders, employees and families to continue building their lives in our community will always be a top priority in Lexington,” he said.