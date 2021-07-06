Housing plan for East Philip, Bicentennial wins first-round approval for rezoning at North Platte City Council

North Platte City Council members Tuesday took the first steps that could result in 100 or more new single-family homes and duplexes on the city’s east edge.
In separate 7-0 votes, the council changed the city’s land-use map and gave first-round approval to an ordinance rezoning the northern two-thirds of DDM Land Management LLC’s 43.13-acre tract at South Bicentennial and Philip avenues.
Up to two more positive council votes are needed to finalize R-3 zoning for that portion, as well as separate approval of a final project plat.
DDM owner Daniel McKeon, a former North Platte resident, told the council he plans to see the project through even if Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed beef processing plant isn’t built in the end.
The meatpacking project’s March unveiling helped him gain investors for a housing plan he has envisioned for about four years, said McKeon, who now lives near Amherst in Buffalo County.
But “the plan is to go forward with this regardless ... because of what the need is for this community (and) city of North Platte,” he said in response to a question from audience member Sophia Klein.
McKeon, a former agricultural education teacher, added that he enjoyed living in North Platte for more than 20 years before moving east for family reasons.
“I’d like to be able to give back to North Platte,” he told the council.
McKeon’s southern 10.58 acres fronting Philip would retain its I-1 light industrial zoning for future business development if the council rezones the rest.
New homes and duplexes would be built in three stages due east of Bicentennial, with the street’s intersections with Burlington Boulevard and East E Street defining the project’s western boundary.
Tax increment financing isn’t part of McKeon’s project, which would build atop a farm field. The requested R-3 zoning also rules out mobile homes, Planning Administrator Judy Clark has said.
R-3 zoning also allows apartment buildings, but Mike Gayeski of Denver, one of McKeon’s investors, said the partners decided against that after initially considering it.
Gayeski, who said he plans to move to North Platte, pointed out that apartment buildings require more capital than single-family homes.
“The goal is to build affordable housing,” he said.
The 2018 North Platte-Lincoln County housing study called for major efforts to build new housing units and rehabilitate existing ones to build inventories for homebuyers and rentals up to healthier levels.
Two apartment projects are under construction in North Platte: the nearly finished expansion of Pacific Place Apartments, 500 N. Pacific St., and the mixed-use Victory Village development at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.
DP Management LLC is building the latter project, while Pacific Place is co-owned and operated by Mark Shults of North Platte and Perry Reid Properties of Lincoln.
By contrast, progress in adding to North Platte’s stock of new homes — aided in recent years by the multiphase Shot in the Arm incentive program — slowed to a crawl during 2021’s first six months.
The city issued only nine building permits for single-family homes in that period, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Though the chamber-run Shot in the Arm is preparing for a third round of incentives, the chamber “strongly supports any developer who wants to build good-quality homes in North Platte,” Person said. “It’s very much needed.”
Klein, who has opposed Sustainable Beef’s request to build its 875-employee plant on a retired city sewer lagoon, said she’s also concerned about whether East Philip and Newberry Access can handle more traffic from the plant and new homes.
“There’s going to be two major constructions going on at the same time” if both projects become reality, said Klein, 1003 E. Fourth St.
Expansion of Newberry to four lanes has been envisioned since the east bypass opened in 1984, but current Nebraska Department of Transportation plans don’t expect it to happen before 2034.
The timetable could be speeded up if the city chose to share costs with the state, NDOT District 6 Engineer Gary Thayer of North Platte said in April.
East Philip, meanwhile, narrows to two lanes between Bicentennial and its end at Newberry. City Engineer Brent Burklund said city officials would consider improvements as new homes and businesses take shape — or don’t.
“There have been certain areas of town that have been zoned for decades (for projects), and nothing’s there,” Burklund said.
But “honestly, if you’re having good development, you have some of these growth issues you have to deal with.”
Before McKeon’s housing proposal, the land north and east of Bicentennial and Philip had been expected to be used for industrial projects, Clark said.
New housing puts less strain on the city’s infrastructure than industry typically does, she said. “This is a great opportunity for the city of North Platte.”