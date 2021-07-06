Housing plan for East Philip, Bicentennial wins first-round approval for rezoning at North Platte City Council

DP Management LLC is building the latter project, while Pacific Place is co-owned and operated by Mark Shults of North Platte and Perry Reid Properties of Lincoln.

By contrast, progress in adding to North Platte’s stock of new homes — aided in recent years by the multiphase Shot in the Arm incentive program — slowed to a crawl during 2021’s first six months.

The city issued only nine building permits for single-family homes in that period, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

Though the chamber-run Shot in the Arm is preparing for a third round of incentives, the chamber “strongly supports any developer who wants to build good-quality homes in North Platte,” Person said. “It’s very much needed.”

Klein, who has opposed Sustainable Beef’s request to build its 875-employee plant on a retired city sewer lagoon, said she’s also concerned about whether East Philip and Newberry Access can handle more traffic from the plant and new homes.

“There’s going to be two major constructions going on at the same time” if both projects become reality, said Klein, 1003 E. Fourth St.