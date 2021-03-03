How a broken down car led to Ogallala's Petrified Wood Gallery being featured in the Omaha Film Festival

“I get a burger and a beer, and I keep thinking about this Petrified Wood museum,” Bagwell said. “I finish and I go over and walk in, and I’m just blown away.

“I think, ‘This is Ogallala, Nebraska, and they have something like this?’ I wouldn’t even have been there if the Dolphin hadn’t broke.”

So Bagwell got his movie camera and interviewed the Kenfields, now in their 90s. “I don’t think they thought anything was going to come of it.”

But something did.

After dropping plans to include the Kenfields in a longer travel film, Bagwell finished “A Legacy in Stone” with help from screenwriter Joshua Bowen and executive producer and narrator Barbara Hart.

Viewers will learn something about Ogallala, named for the Lakota tribe on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, as well as the twins who made petrified wood and fossil collecting their joint hobby after returning from U.S. Army service decades ago.

“I found it fascinating that these twin brothers who fought together in Korea and have been through a lot founded this legacy in the middle of nowhere,” said Bagwell, a native of the Ozarks on the Arkansas-Missouri border.