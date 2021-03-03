How a broken down car led to Ogallala's Petrified Wood Gallery being featured in the Omaha Film Festival

Hank Bagwell made a film about what he found.
Bagwell, a Florida moviemaker, will premiere his “A Legacy in Stone” documentary on Ogallala’s Petrified Wood Gallery March 12 during the 16th annual Omaha Film Festival.
Those viewing the seven-minute film that night at Aksarben Cinema or online March 14-21 will see exactly what Bagwell saw when he visited the museum and met founders Howard and Harvey Kenfield one day in August 2018.
You see, he filmed them right there and then.
“I’m driving across the country” while working on an unrelated documentary on the impact of Agent Orange on families of Vietnam War veterans, Bagwell said Wednesday.
“I get to Ogallala, I’m on the interstate going across (Nebraska), and smoke starts coming up from the hood.”
A mechanic told Bagwell the air compressor on his 1989 Toyota Dolphin motorhome had locked up. While the shop worked on it, he got a bite at Front Street, Ogallala’s tribute to its 1874-85 history as the “End of the Texas Trail.”
Across U.S. Highway 30, he spied the Petrified Wood Gallery, home to the vast collection of petrified wood, polished rocks, fossils and Native American arrowheads assembled by the twin Kenfield brothers since the 1950s.
“I get a burger and a beer, and I keep thinking about this Petrified Wood museum,” Bagwell said. “I finish and I go over and walk in, and I’m just blown away.
“I think, ‘This is Ogallala, Nebraska, and they have something like this?’ I wouldn’t even have been there if the Dolphin hadn’t broke.”
So Bagwell got his movie camera and interviewed the Kenfields, now in their 90s. “I don’t think they thought anything was going to come of it.”
But something did.
After dropping plans to include the Kenfields in a longer travel film, Bagwell finished “A Legacy in Stone” with help from screenwriter Joshua Bowen and executive producer and narrator Barbara Hart.
Viewers will learn something about Ogallala, named for the Lakota tribe on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, as well as the twins who made petrified wood and fossil collecting their joint hobby after returning from U.S. Army service decades ago.
“I found it fascinating that these twin brothers who fought together in Korea and have been through a lot founded this legacy in the middle of nowhere,” said Bagwell, a native of the Ozarks on the Arkansas-Missouri border.
The Kenfields, who worked together at Ogallala’s TRW Capacitor Division (now American ShiZuki Corp.) until their 1980 retirement, opened the first version of the Petrified Wood Gallery in 1976 near their homes south of Ogallala.
The brothers donated their collection in 2000 to the Western Nebraska Community Foundation on condition it remain in Ogallala, according to the museum’s website at petrifiedwoodgallery.com.
It was housed on the east end of Front Street from 2000 to 2011, when it moved to the current building at 418 E. First St. Artists and other collectors also display and sell works there.
Bagwell, who studied filmmaking after his own Army service in Nashville, Tennessee, has eight mostly short films listed on his IMDb webpage.
His works have featured musicians such as the Righteous Brothers and country singer Ronnie McDowell. But his film on the Kenfields and their museum “is one of the films that touched me the most,” he said.
“A Legacy in Stone” will debut at 6 p.m. CT March 12 at Omaha’s Aksarben Cinema, 2110 S. 67th St.
It’ll be the second in an eight-film block of short films on Nebraska topics available March 14-21 on the Omaha Film Festival website.
Tickets to watch the film block may be preordered for $10 apiece at watch.eventive.org/off21. Look under “Short-Nebraska” and click on the image for “Pothos,” the first film in the block.
The Petrified Wood Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 418 E. First St. in Ogallala.
Admission is free, but a free-will donation is requested. For information, call 308-284-9996.
