How a broken-down motorhome led to Ogallala's Petrified Wood Gallery being featured in the Omaha Film Festival

The Kenfields, who worked together at Ogallala’s TRW Capacitor Division (now American ShiZuki Corp.) until their 1980 retirement, opened the first version of the Petrified Wood Gallery in 1976 near their homes south of Ogallala.

The brothers donated their collection in 2000 to the Western Nebraska Community Foundation on condition it remain in Ogallala, according to the museum’s website at petrifiedwoodgallery.com.

It was housed on the east end of Front Street from 2000 to 2011, when it moved to the current building at 418 E. First St. Artists and other collectors also display and sell works there.

Bagwell, who studied filmmaking after his own Army service in Nashville, Tennessee, has eight mostly short films listed on his IMDb webpage.

His works have featured musicians such as the Righteous Brothers and country singer Ronnie McDowell. But his film on the Kenfields and their museum “is one of the films that touched me the most,” he said.

“A Legacy in Stone” will debut at 6 p.m. CT March 12 at Omaha’s Aksarben Cinema, 2110 S. 67th St.

It’ll be the second in an eight-film block of short films on Nebraska topics available March 14-21 on the Omaha Film Festival website.