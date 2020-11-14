How eligible Nebraska property owners could use 'microTIF' if their city enables it

Here’s how eligible property owners could take advantage of Nebraska’s new “microTIF” property tax refund program if their city enables it. Quotes are from the program’s newly effective law (Legislative Bill 1021).
Eligibility
» Age: A property’s “existing structure” must be 60 years old or older.
» Location: It must be in an area designated “substandard and blighted” for tax increment financing purposes.
» Type of work: It must involve “the repair, rehabilitation or replacement of an existing structure.”
» Maximum project cost: The property’s post-project taxable value cannot exceed a) $250,000 for a single-family home, b) $1 million for multifamily or commercial buildings or c) $10 million for buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.
Process
» Other permits: The property owner first must obtain any required building permit or other permits necessary.
» Application cost: Up to $50 (separate from fees for other permits).
» Properties per application: One.
» Information: The application will ask for a) the property’s “existing uses and condition,” b) its proposed uses, c) the existing structure’s age, d) the property’s current taxable value, e) its estimated taxable value after the project is finished and f) whether it will be financed “in whole or in part” through microTIF.
» Length of process: The city “shall approve” the application within 30 days. “Each city may select the appropriate employee or department to conduct” the approval process.
» Timetable: The owner must finish the promised improvements within two years. Otherwise, no microTIF refunds will be given.
» Verification: The County Assessor’s Office must a) verify the project’s completion within the two-year limit and b) determine the increase in taxable value due to the work.
Benefit
» Type: The owner can recover property taxes generated by the increase in taxable value due to a microTIF project. LB 1021 sets the maximum recovery period at 10 years, compared to 15 for regular TIF.
» Mechanism: The city will give the owner a promissory note for the amount of taxes generated over 10 years from the project’s estimated valuation increase.
» Property tax collections: Like regular TIF, local governments will continue to share property taxes based on a microTIF property’s pre-project valuation.
» Expiration: Similar to regular TIF, local governments would begin collecting taxes on the full post-project valuation once a) the promissory note is paid off or b) microTIF’s 10-year clock expires, whichever comes first.
» Transferability: If the property is sold before microTIF runs its course, its new owner would receive any remaining tax refunds.
» One more question: What if the property owner hasn’t gotten his or her full possible microTIF refund after 10 years?
He or she will be out of luck, just like developers of regular TIF projects in a similar situation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.