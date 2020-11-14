How eligible Nebraska property owners could use 'microTIF' if their city enables it

Here’s how eligible property owners could take advantage of Nebraska’s new “microTIF” property tax refund program if their city enables it. Quotes are from the program’s newly effective law (Legislative Bill 1021).

Eligibility

» Age: A property’s “existing structure” must be 60 years old or older.

» Location: It must be in an area designated “substandard and blighted” for tax increment financing purposes.

» Type of work: It must involve “the repair, rehabilitation or replacement of an existing structure.”

» Maximum project cost: The property’s post-project taxable value cannot exceed a) $250,000 for a single-family home, b) $1 million for multifamily or commercial buildings or c) $10 million for buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

Process

» Other permits: The property owner first must obtain any required building permit or other permits necessary.

» Application cost: Up to $50 (separate from fees for other permits).

» Properties per application: One.