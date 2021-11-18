How much more state aid could your west central Nebraska school district receive?

Only two of west central Nebraska’s 40 districts (Paxton and South Platte) would have lost 2021-22 aid under the Columbus plan compared with their actual aid awards.

Why is that? Our region’s recent state-aid history helps tell that tale.

» Only 12 of the area’s 40 districts currently receive “equalization aid” because their educational “needs” outweigh their “resources” under the aid formula.

Such aid, received by Lexington, North Platte and a few smaller regional districts, now accounts for 83% of all aid statewide.

Under the Columbus plan, 21 of 40 regional districts would get equalization aid. North Platte and Sutherland, Lincoln County’s only “equalized” districts, would be joined by Hershey, Maxwell and Brady.

» Those last three districts, as well as Stapleton in neighboring Logan County, now receive large amounts of net option funding that would go away under the Columbus plan.

All four are closer than 30 miles to North Platte, which had more of its resident students “option out” in 2019-20 than any district save Omaha and Grand Island. (Parents, by the way, could still “option out” their children.)