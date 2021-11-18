How much more state aid could your west central Nebraska school district receive?

Only two of west central Nebraska’s 40 districts (Paxton and South Platte) would have lost 2021-22 aid under the Columbus plan compared with their actual aid awards.
Why is that? Our region’s recent state-aid history helps tell that tale.
» Only 12 of the area’s 40 districts currently receive “equalization aid” because their educational “needs” outweigh their “resources” under the aid formula.
Such aid, received by Lexington, North Platte and a few smaller regional districts, now accounts for 83% of all aid statewide.
Under the Columbus plan, 21 of 40 regional districts would get equalization aid. North Platte and Sutherland, Lincoln County’s only “equalized” districts, would be joined by Hershey, Maxwell and Brady.
» Those last three districts, as well as Stapleton in neighboring Logan County, now receive large amounts of net option funding that would go away under the Columbus plan.
All four are closer than 30 miles to North Platte, which had more of its resident students “option out” in 2019-20 than any district save Omaha and Grand Island. (Parents, by the way, could still “option out” their children.)
Almost all districts that get net option funding would more than make up for losing it with other types of aid in the Columbus plan. (Stapleton, like Hershey, Maxwell and Brady, also would qualify for equalization aid.)
Paxton and South Platte, which couldn’t quite cover their net-option losses in a Nebraska Department of Education projection, would receive extra “hold harmless” funding for a brief period under the Columbus plan.
» Some of the new plan’s most colossal increases would go to regional districts for whom the tiny 2.23% income tax rebate was their only type of 2021-22 aid.
Aid for McPherson County Schools, which got only $5,462 for this school year, would have leapt by 5,805% to $322,531 if the plan already were in effect.
Hayes Center received just $8,285 but would have gotten $195,245 — a 2,256.6% jump.