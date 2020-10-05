How other Nebraska towns use LB 840

Legislative Bill 840, enacted in 1991, allows incorporated Nebraska cities and villages to set aside tax dollars — with voter approval — for economic development purposes.

Voters must say “yes” to both the LB 840 set-aside and the mechanism, including the type of tax revenue to be reserved, every 10 years.

North Platte voters decided by a 2,136-to-617 vote in February 2001 to use LB 840 to establish the Quality Growth Fund, setting aside a portion of annual city sales-tax income when it exceeds a preset “trigger point.”

They renewed the program in November 2010, 4,117 to 2,040.

If voters again agree in the Nov. 3 general election, QGF will continue to function as it does through March 2031. Otherwise, the program will expire March 31, 2021.

Uncommitted funds will revert to the city’s general fund after that date, and the city’s legal ability to use public funds to aid economic development will disappear.

Seventy-four Nebraska cities or villages reserve tax dollars for economic development under LB 840, according to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

All but one (Norfolk) set aside sales-tax dollars or tap their community’s general fund.