How remote learning works North Platte Public School students who need extra help

Kelli Sheets isn’t sure how much her students got out of remote learning during the 2019-20 school year.

Sheets teaches students whose primary language isn’t English, and the remote learning proved especially challenging for her. English-learner curriculum in the district is English-based and relies heavily on visuals.

Some students didn’t have reliable access to the internet, so Sheets and her paraprofessional educator Mariela Marroquin put together work packets for their students — who range from kindergarten to 12th grade — in English and their home language when possible. In the North Platte Public Schools, there are 14 different languages that her 120 students speak. The most common is Spanish, Sheets said.

However, even with the packets, EL students still had hurdles to overcome. Some parents speak less English than their children do, so kids couldn’t get help with homework.

“You can only do so much with a reading packet when the parents don’t speak English, when the child doesn’t speak English. Even if you make it simple, some of the parents cannot help them,” Sheets said. “So, we had some engage and several not engage, and I think that was kind of the norm across the district, at all grade levels.”