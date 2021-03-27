How remote learning works North Platte Public School students who need extra help

Kelli Sheets isn’t sure how much her students got out of remote learning during the 2019-20 school year.
Sheets teaches students whose primary language isn’t English, and the remote learning proved especially challenging for her. English-learner curriculum in the district is English-based and relies heavily on visuals.
Some students didn’t have reliable access to the internet, so Sheets and her paraprofessional educator Mariela Marroquin put together work packets for their students — who range from kindergarten to 12th grade — in English and their home language when possible. In the North Platte Public Schools, there are 14 different languages that her 120 students speak. The most common is Spanish, Sheets said.
However, even with the packets, EL students still had hurdles to overcome. Some parents speak less English than their children do, so kids couldn’t get help with homework.
“You can only do so much with a reading packet when the parents don’t speak English, when the child doesn’t speak English. Even if you make it simple, some of the parents cannot help them,” Sheets said. “So, we had some engage and several not engage, and I think that was kind of the norm across the district, at all grade levels.”
Special education director Peggy Romshek saw that happen as well. Romshek supervises individuals from birth to 21 years old, and her staff engages students with a wide range of needs.
For some students, like those with high-functioning autism, remote learning allowed them to excel.
“There are some kids it went really well with, and then there are some kids, like our higher-needs kids, that it was really hard to teach over Zoom. You have a kid with more intense disabilities and they wouldn’t look at the camera or interact with the staff,” Romshek said.
For preschoolers, “you don’t want them watching videos” or being on the computer too much, Romshek said, so the staff put together kits for the families, with things like muffin mix to bake or straws that the children could thread spaghetti through, improving their dexterity.
Both Sheets and Romshek felt that remote learning was difficult for their students. Being able to engage with students in person is integral to both EL students and students who have individualized education plans.
Sheets offered her students recorded lessons with slides, but said most students didn’t engage.
“They were in survival mode,” Sheets said. “Parents were trying to work, kids were trying to figure out life. I understand. I don’t blame them.”
Romshek’s staff sometimes couldn’t get in contact with families if there were concerns about a student attending or completing curriculum.
“When kids are in school, it’s easy to keep them engaged, but what do you do with those kids where they wouldn’t get on the Zoom or they wouldn’t respond to their messages?” Romshek said.
Romshek also had to ensure that they followed federal and state laws, which “aren’t written for a pandemic,” and also fulfill students’ needs. They made sure to document everything as they went along.
“Now we’re putting plans in place in case it ever happens again,” Romshek said. “Like if we were to ever go remote learning again this year, this is how the services would be.”
Only one of Sheets’ 120 students chose to do remote learning when the 2020-21 school year started.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” Sheets said. “We were so grateful to have them back here — we know they’re getting what they need when they’re within our four walls.”