How to help health systems before flu season's peak? Get your flu shot, says West Central District director

West Central District Health Department Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden is encouraging people to get their flu shots.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, she said, and hospitals are already stretched thin as they near or reach capacity, even before flu season’s peak.

“Across the state, we have people waiting in emergency rooms for hours, sometimes days,” because no rooms are available in the facilities, Vanderheiden said.

Those who want to be vaccinated for flu or for COVID-19 can do so at the WCDHD office, 1225 S. Poplar St., Suite 100.

According to WCDHD data, nearly 50% of adults in its jurisdiction have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and of the total population, about a third are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday morning, Great Plains Health in North Platte had 21 patients with COVID-19. Six were vaccinated. Vanderheiden said a small uptick is not unexpected as more people get the vaccine.

“For the vast majority, those hospitalized who are vaccinated are typically not as ill and their hospitalization is significantly less than those who are not,” Vanderheiden said.