Hudson: Police Department preparing for potential impact of beef plant on North Platte

The North Platte Police Department responded Friday to concerns voiced at a press conference Thursday announcing a proposed beef plant in North Platte.

In a press release, Police Chief Daniel Hudson referenced questions about a beef plant’s potential impact on crime.

“While we do not have specific answers to these questions,” he said in the release, “what we can tell our community is that the NPPD is fully aware that bringing any large company into town has the potential to impact the need for police and fire services.”

He said the Police Department will spend the next 18-24 months working to ensure that it will be prepared for the city’s potential growth.

“Over the past several weeks, the department has begun reaching out to police departments in communities that currently have processing plants to start looking at best practices,” he said. “We will spend time identifying what other departments and communities implemented that was helpful and what other departments say, in hindsight, they wish they would have done differently to better prepare.”