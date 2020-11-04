'Humbling experience' for 5 first-time candidates who won Lincoln County elections

“I went door to door and covered the whole town, but you couldn’t see many people. We hung pamphlets on doors and talked to a few people, but not many.”

Even so, “I’m not heartsick by any means,” Hales said. “I’m going to go on doing what I do” as an active member of such groups as North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Noon Rotary.

Kelliher said Wednesday morning he had already talked to first-year City Administrator Matthew Kibbon and was working on setting up transition meetings with him and Livingston.

“Dwight, being the excellent person that he is, offered to help anywhere along the line that he can,” he said.

Though he’ll continue to work full-time for GPH, the mayor-elect said, he’ll also set up an office-hours schedule at City Hall.

His role as the hospital’s top information technology officer means “you don’t have to sit at the hospital to do your job” if something comes up there, he said.

Kelliher and his wife, Terri Burchell, said she’ll resign as an alternate North Platte Board of Adjustment member to avoid any appearances of conflicts of interest. Burchell, a former Planning Commission member, works as executive director of the North Platte Public Schools Foundation.