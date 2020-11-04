'Humbling experience' for 5 first-time candidates who won Lincoln County elections

On the morning after a long election night, North Platte’s next mayor was starting the task of balancing his hospital day job with his coming duties.
Brandon Kelliher, a hometown boy who came back 40 years ago after college, won 59.3% of the unofficial vote Tuesday in defeating fellow first-time political candidate John Hales.
It was a city election full of newcomers, with four other rookies — Donna Tryon, Pete Volz, Brad Garrick and Mark Woods — winning four open City Council seats.
All shared sentiments like those of Kelliher, a 1987 North Platte High School graduate who bucked the much-maligned “brain drain” after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“It is by far the most humbling experience of my life,” said the 51-year-old chief information officer of Great Plains Health.
Garrick, who defeated former Ward 3 Councilman Don Kurre, said he was grateful that “I had a lot of people rally around me. It’s overwhelming, the support that you experience.”
Garrick, Woods, Volz and Tryon will join Kelliher in taking their oaths of office at the Dec. 1 City Council meeting. They’ll then join carryover Councilmen Jim Nisley, Ty Lucas, Jim Carman and Ed Rieker.
The council’s next meeting Nov. 17 will be the last for two-term Mayor Dwight Livingston and Councilmen Lawrence Ostendorf, Andrew Lee, Glenn Petersen and Jim Backenstose.
Tryon stopped Backenstose’s bid for a full four-year Ward 1 term, with Woods foiling Ostendorf’s bid for re-election in Ward 4.
The others chose not to seek fresh terms in their current posts, with Livingston stepping aside after two four-year mayoral terms and Petersen retiring after three nonconsecutive terms in Ward 2.
Lee, who served two terms in Ward 3, finished third behind Kelliher and Hales in a May 12 primary field of five would-be mayoral successors.
Kelliher was by far the earliest to enter the race, declaring his candidacy in September 2019 and adjusting his campaign plans to the unexpected intrusion of COVID-19.
“In my opinion, the preparation for anything is often the key to success,” he said.
But he added he couldn’t have won without everyone who voted or campaigned for him. “I want everyone to know I will do everything I can for our town to improve for the four years I’m the mayor.”
Hales, retired vice president of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said Wednesday he believes the pandemic robbed him of perhaps his greatest campaign asset.
“I think one of my strengths is meeting people face to face, and I could have done a lot with that,” he said.
“I went door to door and covered the whole town, but you couldn’t see many people. We hung pamphlets on doors and talked to a few people, but not many.”
Even so, “I’m not heartsick by any means,” Hales said. “I’m going to go on doing what I do” as an active member of such groups as North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Noon Rotary.
Kelliher said Wednesday morning he had already talked to first-year City Administrator Matthew Kibbon and was working on setting up transition meetings with him and Livingston.
“Dwight, being the excellent person that he is, offered to help anywhere along the line that he can,” he said.
Though he’ll continue to work full-time for GPH, the mayor-elect said, he’ll also set up an office-hours schedule at City Hall.
His role as the hospital’s top information technology officer means “you don’t have to sit at the hospital to do your job” if something comes up there, he said.
Kelliher and his wife, Terri Burchell, said she’ll resign as an alternate North Platte Board of Adjustment member to avoid any appearances of conflicts of interest. Burchell, a former Planning Commission member, works as executive director of the North Platte Public Schools Foundation.
The new mayor’s first appointments to city boards will have to include Board of Adjustment replacements not only for his wife but also for Volz, the Ward 2 winner over retired Deputy Police Chief Jim Agler.
“Jim was a very good candidate, a very formidable candidate, and he would have made a great city councilman,” said Volz, a longtime Planning Commission chairman.
“To be honest with you, I’m just really excited” to join the council, he added. “North Platte’s on a good ascension right now, and I hope we can continue it and work together and achieve common goals to make the city better.”
Woods and Tryon expressed similar excitement, though both tempered it by saying people in their wards expect more attention and listening from city leaders than they’ve perceived in the past.
“There’s a lot of feeling from the people in my ward that it’s not open or transparent,” said Woods, who lives next door on North Emory Avenue to his soon-to-be council colleague, Rieker.
Though “I really worked hard,” he added, “there were a whole lot of people who pitched in and did so much for me that I could never thank them enough.”
Tryon credited her Ward 1 victory to “walking, knocking and talking,” which revealed desires to see city property taxes lowered and city services privatized where possible.
But “I am really excited about the people who did win the races,” she said. “We can take the city in a new direction — get some manufacturing and jobs in here. ... I’m just totally elated.”
Tryon will be North Platte’s first female City Council member since Judy Pederson’s four-year term expired in 2012.
She said she prefers working with men anyway. “I just laugh and say, ‘I’m going to let them do the heavy lifting, and I’ll tell them where to take it.’”
