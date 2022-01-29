Hundreds come out for Elyn Bargmann benefit at D&N Event Center in North Platte

Hundreds of people crowded into the D&N Event Center in North Platte on Saturday in support of the Elyn Bargmann benefit.

Elyn, a 10-year-old, is in the midst of chemotherapy treatment for Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The benefit was organized by friends of her parents, Kaily and Tracy Bargmann.

Kaily’s sister Kara Kirchner represented the family at the Saturday event.

“(The Bargmanns) stayed home because Elyn’s immune system is so compromised right now with the chemo,” Kirchner said. “They are playing it safe and staying home, keeping her away from all the germs.”

The event featured a freewill donation lunch hosted by Equitable Bank, where Kaily is employed.

“We’ve got a silent auction with over 150 items donated from the community,” Kirchner said. “There was a live auction with some large items including a grill and some guns.”

The North Platte Fire Department brought a fire truck for folks to take a look at and interact with the firefighters. There was a cornhole tournament that Kirchner said has been “super fun.”