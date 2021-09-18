Huskers fans gather for annual tailgate at Prairie Arts Center

Local Husker football fans watched intently outside North Platte’s Prairie Arts Center during Saturday’s “Tailgate at PAC” fundraiser in tandem with the Nebraska-Oklahoma game.
Down 7-3 at halftime, the Huskers stayed close but fell to the Sooners, 23-16, in the old Big Eight rivals’ first meeting since 2010.
The Lincoln County Historical Museum had its own Husker tailgate fundraising breakfast before Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff.
