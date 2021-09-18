 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers fans gather for annual tailgate at Prairie Arts Center
0 comments
top story

Huskers fans gather for annual tailgate at Prairie Arts Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Huskers fans gather for annual tailgate at Prairie Arts Center

Local Husker football fans watch intently outside North Platte’s Prairie Arts Center during Saturday’s “Tailgate at PAC” fundraiser in tandem with the Nebraska-Oklahoma game. Down 7-3 at halftime, the Huskers stayed close but fell to the Sooners, 23-16, in the old Big Eight rivals’ first meeting since 2010. The Lincoln County Historical Museum had its own Husker tailgate fundraising breakfast before Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Local Husker football fans watched intently outside North Platte’s Prairie Arts Center during Saturday’s “Tailgate at PAC” fundraiser in tandem with the Nebraska-Oklahoma game.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Down 7-3 at halftime, the Huskers stayed close but fell to the Sooners, 23-16, in the old Big Eight rivals’ first meeting since 2010.

The Lincoln County Historical Museum had its own Husker tailgate fundraising breakfast before Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News