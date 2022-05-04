 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-76 work to begin in Deuel County

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Interstate 76 in Deuel County, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Simon Contractors Inc., of Cheyenne, Wyoming, is the contractor for this project. Work includes girder repair on a county road bridge crossing above the eastbound lanes of I-76. Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closure and concrete barriers. An 11-foot width restriction will be in effect.

Anticipated completion is in June.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

