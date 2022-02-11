 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-80 work could cause lane closures between Cozad and Darr
0 Comments

I-80 work could cause lane closures between Cozad and Darr

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Interstate 80 between Cozad and Darr, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Midwest Coatings Co. Inc. of Modale, Iowa, has the $346,160 contract. Work includes crack-sealing the asphalt pavement from reference post 222.03 to reference post 230.55. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures, and a 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.

Anticipated completion is this spring.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down while driving.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin eyes US concessions amid Ukraine tensions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News