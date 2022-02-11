I-80 work could cause lane closures between Cozad and Darr

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Interstate 80 between Cozad and Darr, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Midwest Coatings Co. Inc. of Modale, Iowa, has the $346,160 contract. Work includes crack-sealing the asphalt pavement from reference post 222.03 to reference post 230.55. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures, and a 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.
Anticipated completion is this spring.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down while driving.
