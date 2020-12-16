'I feel like we’re part of history:' Great Plains Health workers receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine

On Tuesday, Great Plains Health received 975 doses of the Pfizer Inc. COVID-19 vaccine.
On Wednesday morning, they began to administer them.
“At Great Plains Health, we estimate about 400 front-line workers will receive the vaccine,” said Jason North, GPH pharmacy director.
That first dose offers more than an inoculation against the coronavirus — it’s helping soothe the anxiety that has dogged medical professionals since the beginning.
“I’ve got 11-year-old and 14-year-old boys at home. When COVID first came out, I didn’t go home for six weeks,” said Mel Pendleton, a charge nurse at Great Plains Health’s emergency room. Pendleton was among those to receive the vaccination Wednesday morning. “I was afraid to give (the virus) to them. We had never seen it. In my 20 years as a nurse, I’ve never seen anything I was as afraid to catch until this came along. This scared me. It unnerved me. ... This vaccine will give me some peace of mind with fighting this every day and seeing what it does to people.”
They don’t just worry about themselves, either.
“In the beginning I was very worried about my staff’s physical health, to make sure they would not catch COVID. Now I’m worried about their mental and emotional health. We work hand-in-hand with the nurses, and we celebrate wins together, but it also kind of defeats you when you do everything you can do and you still lose a patient. You just kind of wonder what else we could have done,” said respiratory therapist Elisha Pueppka. “In the beginning, my respiratory team, through this all, they have all said, ‘Hey, this is healthcare; this is what we signed up for.’ I don’t know if this is anything any of us ever thought we would experience in our health care career.”
In addition to Pendleton and Pueppka, Dr. Jim Smith, medical director for the emergency department, and Dani Smith, RN coordinator, were among the first at GPH to receive the vaccine. All expressed excitement, gratitude and pride over the shot.
“I feel like we’re part of history here, helping to slow this pandemic down. I don’t think anyone’s ever excited to get poked, but I was excited. Emotionally, it felt really good,” Dani Smith said.
Pendleton agreed: “This is an important vaccine. It’s important to the people of the country, it’s important to health care, it’s important to you.”
Once the vaccine has been administered to GPH employees, the hospital will work with the state and the West Central District Health Department to get the medicine to first responders and others in the area who need it, administering all of the medication at once. Then, in three weeks, the second dose of the vaccine will arrive so people can finish the course of inoculations.
“Not one dose will be wasted; we’ll make sure we vaccinate as many people as we can,” North said.
As for those who may be hesitant to receive the vaccine, Jim Smith implored them to do three things: Talk to a ER patient about their experience with COVID-19, talk to a hospital patient about their experience and talk to the family member of one of the nearly 1,500 Nebraskans who have died from the virus. Pueppka echoed that, addressing concerns that the pandemic was being blown out of proportion.
“I know a lot people I talk to feel like it’s being over-sensationalized, they kind of turn a deaf ear to it,” Pueppka said. “I really wish the general public could spend 10 minutes in the shoes of a healthcare worker, and see what we experience on a daily basis, and then they would realize this pandemic is real.”
