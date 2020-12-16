'I feel like we’re part of history:' Great Plains Health workers receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine

On Tuesday, Great Plains Health received 975 doses of the Pfizer Inc. COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday morning, they began to administer them.

“At Great Plains Health, we estimate about 400 front-line workers will receive the vaccine,” said Jason North, GPH pharmacy director.

That first dose offers more than an inoculation against the coronavirus — it’s helping soothe the anxiety that has dogged medical professionals since the beginning.

“I’ve got 11-year-old and 14-year-old boys at home. When COVID first came out, I didn’t go home for six weeks,” said Mel Pendleton, a charge nurse at Great Plains Health’s emergency room. Pendleton was among those to receive the vaccination Wednesday morning. “I was afraid to give (the virus) to them. We had never seen it. In my 20 years as a nurse, I’ve never seen anything I was as afraid to catch until this came along. This scared me. It unnerved me. ... This vaccine will give me some peace of mind with fighting this every day and seeing what it does to people.”

They don’t just worry about themselves, either.