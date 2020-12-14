'I really enjoy doing it for the kids': Nursing students, RSVP volunteers help wrap Santa Cop presents

Nursing students at North Platte Community College dedicated Monday afternoon to help wrap Santa Cop presents at the Senior Center.
RSVP volunteers also offered their time to make Christmas a little brighter for kids in the community. The two groups wrapped 97 presents that were donated to the annual program begun in 1985 by former North Platte Police Department Lt. Rick Ryan.
“This is our 35th year doing this and it’s amazing,” said Matt Elder, public information officer for the Police Department. “It helps families in Lincoln County that maybe are struggling or had something come up where Christmas might be the last thing that they can do at this point.”
The program provides gifts the kids might not otherwise receive.
“We’re here to help them out with that,” Elder said. “We kind of anticipated a spike in assistance that might be needed this year, which we’ve seen. We’re up to 97 kids this year, which is up from last year.”
Elder said the presents will start going out Wednesday.
Alex Varney and Lexi Sandoz, second-year nursing students at NPCC, were part of the group volunteering their time.
“We’re here helping wrap presents for Santa Cop,” Varney said. “The community gets together and presents are donated, and then the nursing students come in and volunteer to wrap the gifts for the kids.”
Varney said finals begin Tuesday, so this also gives the students a study break before their tests.
“I really enjoy doing it for the kids,” Varney said. “They need something to look forward to on Christmas just like everybody else does.”
Sandoz said she enjoys doing community service.
“I like to give back to the community when I can,” Sandoz said. The looks on the kids’ faces when they open their presents, Sandoz said, will be priceless.
“I think they’re going to be shocked, super surprised, happy,” Sandoz said. “They’re not used to getting gifts like this, so just seeing their facial expressions on Christmas morning, I think, is a huge thing.”
Several RSVP members were busy wrapping presents in the cafeteria at the Senior Center including Claudia Cable and Judy Oliver.
