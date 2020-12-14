'I really enjoy doing it for the kids': Nursing students, RSVP volunteers help wrap Santa Cop presents

Nursing students at North Platte Community College dedicated Monday afternoon to help wrap Santa Cop presents at the Senior Center.

RSVP volunteers also offered their time to make Christmas a little brighter for kids in the community. The two groups wrapped 97 presents that were donated to the annual program begun in 1985 by former North Platte Police Department Lt. Rick Ryan.

“This is our 35th year doing this and it’s amazing,” said Matt Elder, public information officer for the Police Department. “It helps families in Lincoln County that maybe are struggling or had something come up where Christmas might be the last thing that they can do at this point.”

The program provides gifts the kids might not otherwise receive.

“We’re here to help them out with that,” Elder said. “We kind of anticipated a spike in assistance that might be needed this year, which we’ve seen. We’re up to 97 kids this year, which is up from last year.”

Elder said the presents will start going out Wednesday.

Alex Varney and Lexi Sandoz, second-year nursing students at NPCC, were part of the group volunteering their time.