'I want them to leave here understanding their potential': Entrepreneurship camp hopes to inspire kids in North Platte

“I want to them to understand the importance of coming up with a plan,” he said. “It doesn’t need to be a 50- or 100-page plan, but I want them to come up with one.”

Casimiro has conducted the workshops this week alongside Terri Krolikowski, the CEO and health coach of Ideal Health in North Platte.

Krolikowski, who has been friends with Casimiro for more than two decades, said entrepreneurial spirit has been strong in her family, starting with her parents. Her 11-year-old grandson, who is full of business ideas as well, was the inspiration for the local camp.

“He comes to me every week, saying, ‘Grandma, I’m going to do this. I’m going to do that,’” said Krolikowski, who created scholarships to cover all the students’ enrollment fees. “(Business entrepreneurship) has been in my family’s blood my whole life.”

Casimiro, of New York, has taught entrepreneurship programs for more than 30 years and has curriculum for students from kindergartners through adults.

Krolikowski and Casimiro will hold the same camp next week in Lincoln, where Krolikowski owns and operates another Ideal Health business.

All students involved in the camps receive a certificate and $10 for their projects.