'I want them to leave here understanding their potential': Entrepreneurship camp hopes to inspire kids in North Platte

Maybe the state’s next great entrepreneurial mind is an elementary or middle school student in the North Platte area.
But the overall goals of a weeklong youth camp at the Prairie Arts Center have just been to get some creative juices flowing and to develop some skills.
At 5 p.m. Friday, the students will promote their ideas to three local business leaders, similar to the premise of the ABC program “Shark Tank.”
Each student will have five minutes to make their pitch with a PowerPoint presentation and a short commercial. They will also answer judges’ questions.
The students will be judged on their entrepreneurial spirit, business knowledge and overall presentation.
The overall winner will receive $250 in startup funds. The second- and third-place individuals will receive $150 and $100, respectively.
A brother-sister team have developed a project this week that involves purchasing used clothes from Goodwill and redesigning them into new outfits.
Another student has established a YouTube page where how-to tips and guides are available for aspects of the popular video game Minecraft.
“I want them to leave here understanding their potential,” said Juan Casimiro, CEO of Biznovator, the company that has been providing daily entrepreneurship classes for 20 students ages 9 to 13.
“I want to them to understand the importance of coming up with a plan,” he said. “It doesn’t need to be a 50- or 100-page plan, but I want them to come up with one.”
Casimiro has conducted the workshops this week alongside Terri Krolikowski, the CEO and health coach of Ideal Health in North Platte.
Krolikowski, who has been friends with Casimiro for more than two decades, said entrepreneurial spirit has been strong in her family, starting with her parents. Her 11-year-old grandson, who is full of business ideas as well, was the inspiration for the local camp.
“He comes to me every week, saying, ‘Grandma, I’m going to do this. I’m going to do that,’” said Krolikowski, who created scholarships to cover all the students’ enrollment fees. “(Business entrepreneurship) has been in my family’s blood my whole life.”
Casimiro, of New York, has taught entrepreneurship programs for more than 30 years and has curriculum for students from kindergartners through adults.
Krolikowski and Casimiro will hold the same camp next week in Lincoln, where Krolikowski owns and operates another Ideal Health business.
All students involved in the camps receive a certificate and $10 for their projects.
Krolikowski’s hope is that, regardless of Friday’s results, the camp may spark something for the students to pursue beyond this week.
“I grew up in North Platte and (initially) couldn’t wait to go somewhere else to start a business,” Krolikowski said. “What we want is these kids to finish school and stay and grow their own businesses in North Platte. Every town is really struggling to have people stay in their hometowns right now.”