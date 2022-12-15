Icy patch sends trucks off I-80 near Maxwell

An icy patch on westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 190 Thursday apparently led to wrecks involving two semitrailer trucks and a truck towing a trailer with two cargo vans.

An unidentified nearby resident who did not identify himself said he had driven to North Platte from the Maxwell area earlier in the day and navigated the icy patch with some concern. He saw a Walmart semi already off the highway.

Later in the afternoon, an Amazon Prime semi apparently hit the same icy patch and went off the north side of I-80. It struck the Walmart semi that was already in the ditch.

Traffic was stopped just west of the Maxwell interchange, and law enforcement rerouted vehicles north to U.S. Highway 30.

A medical helicopter was seen landing on the westbound lane of I-80.

No official information was available as of 5:30 p.m.