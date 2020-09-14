Mid-Plains Community College, which covers all or parts of 18 west central Nebraska counties, would raise its spending by 2% over 2019-20 but leave its property tax request unchanged and charge a barely higher tax rate next year if the budget is approved Wednesday.
The college’s Board of Governors will open a public hearing on the proposed budget at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community College North Campus.
The community college system’s budget would be $62.07 million in 2020-21, compared with $60.85 million last fiscal year. The tax request would remain at nearly $15.28 million, with the tax rate rising 0.7% to nearly 7.5 cents per $100 of taxable value.
“We are proposing the same overall tax request as the prior year,” said MPCC President Ryan Purdy. “We have been pleased with the effort staff, faculty and students have put forth in following precautions related to mitigating COVID19.”
Purdy said the college is experiencing a 4% increase in enrollment over last fall.
“We don’t anticipate a need for adding positions or laying off staff at this time,” Purdy said. “Each year, as part of the budget process, we evaluate positions and realign staffing needs as necessary with the intent that any changes remain budget neutral.”
The college has seen an increase in expenses related to providing necessary personal protective equipment, but has been able to offset those expenses through CARES funding.
“We have increased our internet bandwidth to accommodate increased usage of remote learning and online resources,” Purdy said. “We are currently in the process of reviewing our virtual desktop capacity to allow for more resources to be available from off campus.”
Purdy said that during this fiscal year, the college will look to finish the NPCC South Campus Quad paving project, the Imperial Campus expansion and remodel, and Phase 1 of the McCook Community College Brooks Hall HVAC upgrade.
“We will continue with the NPCC South Campus Highway 83 project and several small projects within various buildings across most of our campuses as outlined in our facilities master plan,” Purdy said.
Also Monday, the board will conduct a public hearing to consider purchasing a tract of real estate in Imperial. The purpose of the hearing is to open the 30-day notice regarding the real estate as provided by statutory requirements. No action will be taken at this meeting. At the October meeting, if there are no concerns regarding the purchase, the board may authorize Purdy to sign the purchase agreement.
The board also will consider approving the second and final reading of revised Policy 7110 on solicitation and demonstrations on campus.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the June 24 board meeting, which was to be held in Ogallala, was conducted via Zoom. The board will consider moving the Nov. 18 meeting to the Ogallala Campus.
